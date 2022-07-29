Alia Goes Desi, Priyanka Glows In White

This week's best dressed celebs are all about confidence.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Mehra/Instagram

Alia Bhatt makes a strong case for florals in a breezy Ridhi Mehra sharara.

It's a great way to give your desi wardrobe a boho chic twist.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ruchi Munoth/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur's lehenga is perfect for those who love vibrant shades.

The pink and yellow skirt plays with a matching tasselled dupatta and an embroidered grey choli.

Photograph: Kind courtesy House Of Fett/Instagram

Classy co-ord sets are a great addition to your monsoon wear.

Borrow style tips from Nushrratt Bharuccha's wardrobe and achieve the cool-girl flair with monochromatic raspberry separates.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra's comfy crochet separates are perfect for a beach party.

The white rimmed sunglasses and beach slide-on footwear encourage a casual yet dressy vibe.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Black is a favourite colour on the red carpet, but it's not just restricted to dresses and gowns.

Vidya Balan nails the ultra-glamorous black and gold combo.

She lets the neckpiece shine by pairing it with a simple black sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Wrap around dresses are making their way back into our wardrobes.

Parineeti Chopra channels her inner diva in a glittery full-sleeved dress.

She rounds off the look with high heels and leaves her hair in loose waves.