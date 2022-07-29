News
Alia Goes Desi, Priyanka Glows In White

By Rediff Get Ahead
July 29, 2022
This week's best dressed celebs are all about confidence. 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Mehra/Instagram

Alia Bhatt makes a strong case for florals in a breezy Ridhi Mehra sharara
It's a great way to give your desi wardrobe a boho chic twist.

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ruchi Munoth/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur's lehenga is perfect for those who love vibrant shades. 
The pink and yellow skirt plays with a matching tasselled dupatta and an embroidered grey choli.

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy House Of Fett/Instagram

Classy co-ord sets are a great addition to your monsoon wear. 
Borrow style tips from Nushrratt Bharuccha's wardrobe and achieve the cool-girl flair with monochromatic raspberry separates. 

  

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra's comfy crochet separates are perfect for a beach party. 
The white rimmed sunglasses and beach slide-on footwear encourage a casual yet dressy vibe. 

 

 
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Black is a favourite colour on the red carpet, but it's not just restricted to dresses and gowns. 
Vidya Balan nails the ultra-glamorous black and gold combo. 
She lets the neckpiece shine by pairing it with a simple black sari. 

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Wrap around dresses are making their way back into our wardrobes. 
Parineeti Chopra channels her inner diva in a glittery full-sleeved dress.
She rounds off the look with high heels and leaves her hair in loose waves.

