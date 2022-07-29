Alia Goes Desi, Priyanka Glows In White

This week's best dressed celebs are all about confidence.
Alia Bhatt makes a strong case for florals in a breezy Ridhi Mehra sharara.
It's a great way to give your desi wardrobe a boho chic twist.
Mrunal Thakur's lehenga is perfect for those who love vibrant shades.
The pink and yellow skirt plays with a matching tasselled dupatta and an embroidered grey choli.
Classy co-ord sets are a great addition to your monsoon wear.
Borrow style tips from Nushrratt Bharuccha's wardrobe and achieve the cool-girl flair with monochromatic raspberry separates.
Priyanka Chopra's comfy crochet separates are perfect for a beach party.
The white rimmed sunglasses and beach slide-on footwear encourage a casual yet dressy vibe.
Black is a favourite colour on the red carpet, but it's not just restricted to dresses and gowns.
Vidya Balan nails the ultra-glamorous black and gold combo.
She lets the neckpiece shine by pairing it with a simple black sari.
Wrap around dresses are making their way back into our wardrobes.
Parineeti Chopra channels her inner diva in a glittery full-sleeved dress.
She rounds off the look with high heels and leaves her hair in loose waves.