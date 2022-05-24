Did Akshay PROPOSE to Manushi?

Click on the images to find out which stars Photographer Pradeep Bandekar ran into on Monday:

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar arrives on the sets of Dance Deewane Junior.

With Prithviraj, directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, scheduled to release on June 3, promotions are in full swing.

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar arrived like this...

IMAGE: Then stepped out of her vanity van looking like THIS!

IMAGE: No wonder Akshay did this.

Watch Akshay go down on his knee!

IMAGE: Chitrangda Singh wears the season's colour at the airport.

Were lovebirds Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani returning from Cannes?

IMAGE: Is Sidharth Malhotra visiting Kiara Advani on her film set?

IMAGE: Rajpal Yadav and Rubina Dilaik promote their film, Ardh.

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana and his co-star, Andrea Kevichusa, are at the T-Series office.

Anek, their next film directed by Anubhav Sinha, has been produced by the music giant.

IMAGE: Clearly, Rhea Chakraborty had a good workout at the gym.

IMAGE: Karan Johar, funky as ever.

The filmmaker turns 50 on May 25 and here's a peek into his birthday plans.

IMAGE: Divya Khosla Kumar and hubby Bhushan Kumar celebrate the success of their new song, Designer.

How?

By hosting a party, of course.

IMAGE: Yo Yo Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa have collaborated on the song too.

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor attends choreographer Ganesh Acharya's birthday and helps to promote his directorial debut, Dehati Disco.

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor, Ganesh Acharya and child artiste Saksham Sharma cut the birthday cake.

