Did Akshay PROPOSE to Manushi?

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar arrives on the sets of Dance Deewane Junior.
With Prithviraj, directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, scheduled to release on June 3, promotions are in full swing.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar arrived like this...
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Then stepped out of her vanity van looking like THIS!
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: No wonder Akshay did this.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
Watch Akshay go down on his knee!
IMAGE: Chitrangda Singh wears the season's colour at the airport.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
Were lovebirds Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani returning from Cannes?
IMAGE: Is Sidharth Malhotra visiting Kiara Advani on her film set?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Rajpal Yadav and Rubina Dilaik promote their film, Ardh.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana and his co-star, Andrea Kevichusa, are at the T-Series office.
Anek, their next film directed by Anubhav Sinha, has been produced by the music giant.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Clearly, Rhea Chakraborty had a good workout at the gym.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Karan Johar, funky as ever.
The filmmaker turns 50 on May 25 and here's a peek into his birthday plans.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Divya Khosla Kumar and hubby Bhushan Kumar celebrate the success of their new song, Designer.
How?
By hosting a party, of course.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Yo Yo Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa have collaborated on the song too.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor attends choreographer Ganesh Acharya's birthday and helps to promote his directorial debut, Dehati Disco.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor, Ganesh Acharya and child artiste Saksham Sharma cut the birthday cake.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar