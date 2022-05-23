News
Rediff.com  » Movies » When Samantha's Eyes Do The Talking

When Samantha's Eyes Do The Talking

By Rediff Movies
May 23, 2022 15:01 IST
Mouni is ready for a nap... Karishma sleeps in... Rasika sunbathes...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Samantha, who is shooting Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda in Kashmir, captions this picture: 'Half the story.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'Summer shoots in mumbai.. It's HOT!' writes Patralekhaa.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mouni Roy, on the other hand, informs us: 'After shoot Sunday siesta.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tillotama Shome is learning Hindi from Manav Kaul!
She writes: 'I read Hindi aloud everyday. But Sunday's are extra special and cherries are in season.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tillotama Shome/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Love the fact that Karisma Kapoor sleeps in during the weekend.
Love her eyemask even more :)
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rasika Dugal soaks in the sun, 'Because this is the closest one can get to sunbathing in this मौसम... Because it's the only place to sit in a house under renovation...
'And because I am soon saying bye bye to a chair which has seen me procrastinate endlessly and ramble pointlessly for years (only to sit on another one and do the same all over again) Have a great Monday guys.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife, Supriya Menon, share a romantic moment.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Abhay Deol keeps his serious face on as he posts: 'Ding Dong O baby King Kong.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhay Deol/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Hmm! Where's the other half, Sunny Deol?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Is that Shreyas Talpade's look from his new movie?
Or is he just chilling?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreyas Talpade/Instagram

 

IMAGE: AR Rahman unveils the first look of Meera Chopra and Abhay Verma's film Safed at Cannes.
The film's been directed by Sandip Singh and produced by Vinod Bhanushali.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhay Verma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Warina Hussain holidays in Goa.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Warina Hussain/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
