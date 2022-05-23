News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Beautiful In Black: Hina@Cannes

Beautiful In Black: Hina@Cannes

By Rediff Movies
May 23, 2022 16:25 IST
First white. Then black.

Those were Hina Khan's latest choice of colours at Cannes.

The actress had a busy day.

She unveiled the poster of her new film, Country of Blind, appeared for interviews and did a photoshoot as well.

Please click on the images for a better look at Hina Khan.

 

IMAGE: For the photoshoot, she wore a pantsuit with an embellished collar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Earlier in the day, Hina promoted her new film, Country Of Blind, at the Indian Pavilion at Cannes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sharing the pictures from the event, she wrote, 'It’s not easy to make experimenting cinema for anyone but making it internationally reasonable too is a harder job, especially for independent Filmakers.
'We too were met with such challenges but we decided to stick with the essence of the story.
'As an actor it was both extraordinary and interesting to play a Blind girl for more reasons then I can write now.
'First look of our creative leap of faith ‘Country of Blind’ was unveiled in the most prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022 - Indian Pavilion.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: This is Hina's second feature film after Hacked.
She's seen here with Director Rahat Kazmi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The film has been produced by Hina's beau, Rocky Jaiswal.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
