Is GREEN The Colour Of SUMMER?

If there's one colour that needs to be in your wardrobe this season, it's green.

From Janhvi Kapoor to Katrina Kaif, Bollywood's glamorous ladies are doing wonders with this shade.

Namrata Thakker shows you great ways to wear the colour.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor's floral green sari from Anita Dongre's collection is a perfect summer wedding outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif looks chic in this simple, striped, green dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde makes a bold style statement in a bright green bodycon outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Here's Karishma Tanna, giving us major boss lady vibes in her green brocade blazer and matching trousers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, keeps it casual by pairing an oversized green tee with blue denims.

Photograph: Kind courtesy /Instagram

Hina Khan celebrates Eid in a teal green embellished tunic, embroidered palazzos and organza dupatta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda looks effortlessly stylish in her green suit and white sneakers.

The bright pink lip colour adds the necessary sass.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Nora Fatehi is a stunner in her mint green Alice McCall midi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh raises the glam quotient in this emerald green corset gown with its thigh-high slit while promoting Runway 34.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam looks breathtakingly beautiful at an awards ceremony in a mint green embroidered cape style peplum top with matching pants.