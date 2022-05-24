What's Janhvi Looking At?

Tamannaah relaxes... Ananya fancies a burger... Manushi cuts a cake...
Please click on the images for a closer look at the stars.
IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor looks back at the month of May!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: No wonder Ananya Panday is looking so happy :)
The actress posts a throwback picture from the shoot of her film, Liger, in Nevada.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
IMAGE: Sunny Leone makes a pretty picture.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram
IMAGE: After winning hearts in Cannes, Tamannaah Bhatia takes a holiday in Phuket, Thailand.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram
IMAGE: Raashii Khanna at work.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram
IMAGE: Vrinda Rai gets a hug on her 71st birthday from daughter Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, son-in-law Abhishek Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya.
The trio returned from Cannes to celebrate this special occasion.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram
IMAGE: Farah Khan wishes husband Shirish Kunder on his birthday: 'Too bad .. i m never letting you go happy birthday.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: Esha Deol parties with husband Bharat Takhtani.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram
IMAGE: 'Thank you @akshaykumar sir for this surprise! My birthday month is only getting special!' writes Manushi Chhillar, who turned 25 on May 14.
That's a yummy-looking cake Prithviraj co-star Akshay Kumar and Director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi are watching her cut.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram
IMAGE: A R Rahman take a break from promoting his directorial debut, Le Musk, at Cannes relaxes with daughter Raheema at the beautiful Saint-Tropez.
Photograph: Kind courtesy A R Rahman/Instagram