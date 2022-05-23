Baby Doll Singer Kanika Kapoor's Wedding Album

On May 20, singer Kanika Kapoor celebrated one of the most important moments of her life.

The gorgeous singer, who's been a single mother to three children -- Aayana, Samara, and Yuvraaj -- after her first marriage did not work, tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in London.

Her husband, Gautam Hathiramani, is an NRI businessman.

Kanika first hit the limelight with the Meet Bros song, Baby Doll, which Sunny Leone danced to in the movie, Ragini MMS 2.

Her latest song, Oo bolega ya oo oo bolega, picturised on the lovely Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the recently released Pushpa, has been a super hit

IMAGE: The couple seal their love with a kiss.

Kanika Kapoor was a beautiful bride in a pastel pink Manish Malhotra lehenga; Gautam Hathiramani, who wore a white sherwani, couldn't have been happier.

Kanika's bridal jewellery included a double-layered pearl necklace studded with rubies, a gemstone choker with matching jhumkas, a maang tikka, gold bangles and the mandatory kaleeras.

IMAGE: The couple's joy shines through every picture.

Kanika writes, 'And I said YES.

'Fairy tales can happen to you, just never stop believing in them.

'Dream because one day those dreams do come true.

'I found my prince, I found my co-star. So grateful to the universe in making us meet.

'Excited to start our journey together; to grow old with you, to love you and learn with you. But most important to laugh with you.

'Thank you for making me smile every day. My best friend, my partner and my hero.'

IMAGE: The pheras.

IMAGE: Sheykhar Ravjiani and Meet Bros's Manmeet Singh wish the newly-weds.

IMAGE: For her reception, Kanika chose a red, embroidered ghagra choli.

Gautam looked dashing in a black bandhgala.

Manmeet writes about the reception, which was held at London's Victoria and Albert museum:

'The very English affair! Meet Mrs Kanika Gautam Hathiramani aur unke Mumbai wale yaar.'

IMAGE: Manmeet, who gave Kanika her big break with Baby Doll, writes a beautiful message for the husky-voiced singer:

'Firstly, i am so proud of who you are @kanik4kapoor .. Your journey hasn’t been an easy one but your attitude towards life makes it look like a cake walk..

'You are one of the most positive souls i know. You never get bothered by others nor do you bother anyone..

'Have known you since you were 13yrs old and not once have i ever heard you say anything negative about anyone

'It was so beautiful to see your grown up children enjoy seeing you get married.. As they know that you deserve happiness and permanent companionship..

'You are one of the most hard working people i know and you have been at it since soo many years on your own trying to fullfill all your responsibilities it was high time that you met and fell in love with someone as cool as @gautamh . You both seem just perfect for each other..

'The wedding was ‘THE’ most elite affair i have been a part of and honestly I expected nothing less from you..

'I wish you a lifetime of togetherness with Gautam. May this journey be full of love and compassion for each other.. Love you baby doll.'

IMAGE: Manmeet has known Kanika's brother, Anurag Kapoor, since they were children; they were schoolmates.

IMAGE: Casting director Mukesh Chhabra and Guru Randhawa pose with the bridal couple.

Apparently, Guru sang his latest song Naach meri Rani at the reception.

IMAGE: At the mehendi ceremony, Gautam couldn't take his eyes off Kanika. But could Kanika take her eyes off Gautam?

IMAGE: Kanika writes, 'G, I love you so much'.

