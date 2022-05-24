Why Yash Raj Is Hosting Karan Johar's 50th Birthday Party

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar's 50th birthday on May 25 will be a huge event for his friends in the film industry.

Karan is hosting a party at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. For security reasons, Karan will not party at a high-end hotel. That was the original game-plan, nixed by his security detail.

"Hosting a party on Aditya Chopra's property ensures it will remain clean. Adi doesn't even allow alcohol on his property, but I think this time, he will make an exception," says a friend of Karan's.

The theme of the party will be black and bling, and the set-up will be designed by Amrita Mahal, who has worked on creating the sets of Dharma Productions films like Kalank, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Brahmastra and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Confirmed invitees to the party are Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor (without their respective wives Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, who are abroad), Gauri and wife Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra, Kajol (minus Ajay Devgan), Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.