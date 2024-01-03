COMING UP On OTT This January

So many movies are coming up for release in theatres in 2024, but January's OTT watch seems interesting too.

Joginder Tuteja helps you plan your entertainment for the month.

Hi Nanna

Release date: January 4

Where to Watch? Netflix

An emotional story of a single father (Nani) and his six-year-old daughter (Kiara Khanna), the Telugu film Hi Nanna also stars Mrunal Thakur, Shruti Haasan and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

Cubicles 3

Release date: January 5

Where to Watch? SonyLIV

Directed by Chaitanya Kumbhakonum, the third season of Cubicles follows the life of Piyush Prajapati (Abhishek Chauhan) from the time he gets his first salary and sees him through his many firsts, as it narrates the life of a typical Indian first jobber and the people around him.

Killer Soup

Release date: January 11

Where to watch? Netflix

Manoj Bajpayee, enjoying a career high, will be seen in this dramatic thriller, where he plays a dual character.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the series follows Swati Shetty (Konkona Sen Sharma), a talentless home chef, who wants to replace her husband with her lover.

True Detective: Night Country

Release date: January 15

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Fans of True Detective have been waiting for the next season for a while now.

The Web series is known for its unique but disturbing content that usually centred on a series of killings and the fourth season, Night Country, will be no different.

This season stars Jodie Foster.

Indian Police Force

Release date: January 19

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

When Rohit Shetty decides to come up with something on the digital arena, he sets the bar high.

Rohit makes his debut on the OTT platform with the actioner, Indian Police Force.

The cast is quite impressive too with Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

Animal

Release date: January 26

Where to watch? Netflix

After making waves in theatres and earning about Rs 550 crore (Rs 5.5 billion) in India alone, Animal will be available on OTT this month.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has promised that the digital version will be even longer than its three-and-a-half hour duration.

The film has been certified 'A' so elders will need to exercise caution to appropriately expose their younger ones to Ranbir Kapoor's action drama.

Sam Bahadur

Release date: January 26

Where to watch? ZEE5

Sam Bahadur got a select audience in theatres and ended up doing business of about Rs 90 crore (Rs 900 million).

This means a wide segment of audiences has not watched the film as yet.

So when this Vicky Kaushal starrer arrives on the small screen, it will certainly make waves.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, this film has got a thumbs up from a general!

Karmma Calling

Release date: January 26

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

A remake of Hollywood's popular Web series Revenge, Karmma Calling has Raveena Tandon in the lead.

Directed by Ruchi Narain (Hundred, Guilty), the series is set in the world of glamour and the ultra-rich.