So Many Movies Coming Up In 2024!

It's raining movies on the 2024 marquee!

After Part 1 and 2, Joginder Tuteja lists the Bollywood arrivals in theatres later this year.

VD18

Release Date: May 31



Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan teams up with Tamil Director Kalees for a project tentatively titled VD18. It will be produced by Jawan Director Atlee and co-star Jubilee actor Wamiqa Gabbi.

Bhaiyyaji

Release Date: Summer of 2024

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram

Manoj Bajpayee teams up with his Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai Director Apoorv Singh Karki to play an intense character in Bhaiyyaji, and believes in it enough to co-produce the film himself.

Vedaa

Release date to be finalised

Photograph: Kind courtesy John Abraham/Instagram

John Abraham is set to have a terrific year ahead with three films up for release: Tehran, The Diplomat and Vedaa.

With Vedaa, he reunites with his Batla House director Nikkhil Advani and has Tamannaah Bhatia as his costar.

It's touted to have action never seen before in a Bollywood film.

Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's next

Release date to be finalised

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Was The Archies a trial film for Suhana Khan, as she prepares to star opposite her daddy Shah Rukh Khan in her next?

This will be SRK's only 2024 release, and will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Jigra

Release date: September 27

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

After Darlings, Alia Bhatt's second production will be Jigra.

Vasan Bala directs the action thriller.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Release date: October

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Post pandemic, it was Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which brought audiences back in the theatres.

The third installment in the franchise has been now announced, and the actor-director get ready to give us a big Diwali bonanza.

The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair

Release date to be finalised

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar leads the show in this biopic of a distinguished Indian whose story went unheard of for decades.

AK plays a lawyer and former president of the Indian National Congress who fought for the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the Karan Johar production co-stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday.

Sky Force

Release date: October 2

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay has already shot a substantial portion of Sky Force, which is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

The film arrives about nine months after Fighter, and one waits to see how different it will be.

Directed by newcomers Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur, Akshay will reunite with his Airlift co-star Nimrat Kaur.

Deva

Release date: October 11

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor gets ready for action in Deva.

Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam hits like Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni, directs the movie, co-starring Pooja Hegde.

Chaava

Release date: December 6

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke team of Vicky Kaushal, Director Laxman Utekar and Producer Dinesh Vijan return with Chaava.

Rashmika Mandanna stars opposite Vicky for the first time in a movie -- they starred in a series of watchable ads.

Welcome To The Jungle

Release date: December 20

One of the biggest films of 2024, Welcome To The Jungle stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and Raveena Tandon, and is directed by Ahmed Khan.

Welcome original cast members Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar won't be seen in this installment.