Bollywood Gets Ready For 2024

Bollywood's first posts of 2024 are full of warmth and gratitude.
Vaani Kapoor says 'Hi' to 2024.
Kareena Kapoor writes: 'In my PJ with my man in a Dj. As cheesy as it sounds it was the best night ever. 2024: Spread joy and peace. Happy new year lovely people.'
Kajol, Ajay Devgn and their children Nysa and Yug get together for their first family portrait of 2024.
'New Year New Me', Manoj Bajpayee shows off his torso.
Mahesh Babu gets romantic with the Mrs, Namrata Shirodkar.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal make a cute selfie.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan make a cute picture with their twins, Uyir and Ulag.
Kriti Kharbanda soaks in the New Year.
Emraan Hashmi and wife Parveen take a selfie.
Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla have their hands full this year.
Kangana Ranaut -- who is tipped to get a BJP ticket to contest the Lok Sabha election -- welcomes the New Year with a brilliant smile.