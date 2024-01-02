News
Bollywood Gets Ready For 2024

Bollywood Gets Ready For 2024

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 02, 2024 12:39 IST
Bollywood's first posts of 2024 are full of warmth and gratitude.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor says 'Hi' to 2024.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor writes: 'In my PJ with my man in a Dj. As cheesy as it sounds it was the best night ever. 2024: Spread joy and peace. Happy new year lovely people.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol, Ajay Devgn and their children Nysa and Yug get together for their first family portrait of 2024.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram

'New Year New Me', Manoj Bajpayee shows off his torso.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahesh Babu/Instagram

Mahesh Babu gets romantic with the Mrs, Namrata Shirodkar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal make a cute selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan make a cute picture with their twins, Uyir and Ulag.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda soaks in the New Year.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Emraan Hashmi/Instagram

Emraan Hashmi and wife Parveen take a selfie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rubina Dilaik/Instagram

Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla have their hands full this year.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut -- who is tipped to get a BJP ticket to contest the Lok Sabha election -- welcomes the New Year with a brilliant smile.

REDIFF MOVIES
