No! Bobby Deol Didn't Die In Animal!

'Characters, when they become popular in a franchise, are revived even after they die.'

Now that the producers have confirmed the sequel to Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal, everyone's curiosity has been aroused.

Here is what I found out about the sequel: It will have as much action as the original, but the emotional content will be raised to appeal to family audiences.

More importantly, Bobby Deol's character, who dies in Animal, will be revived in Animal Park.

"Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby proved to be the biggest USP of the film. Although his character dies at the end of part one, the producers are planning to revive it," a source informs me.

"When we were shooting Animal we would talk about a sequel in a hypothetical way, what it would be like if it were to be made, how would my character a be part of it, etc," Bobby Deol tells me.

"I only know what you know. But I do know that characters, when they become popular in a franchise, are revived even after they die."