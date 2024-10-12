Review: Citadel: Diana Has Fast-Paced Action

Citadel: Diana is fun to watch, in a popcorn entertainment way, observes Deepa Gahlot.

It would seem nobody creates regular franchises any more, they create 'universes'.

The Citadel spy universe has just expanded with the Italian spin-off of the series that started last year, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

In a tech-ruled world, old-school spies like James Bond would look like fuddy-duddies, in spite of all the cool gizmos. Because what Citadel: Diana achieves is way cooler.

It is set in 2030, so even though it's in the future, it is no too far off to come up with the deadly weaponry that is imagined in this series, directed by Arnaldo Catinari, created by Alessandro Fabri and turned into a script that's complicated as well as 'it's all about your family' simple.

In any case, nobody watches spy thrillers of this genre for the plot or performances.

Still, Citadel: Diana tries to tie up the fast-paced action set pieces with some drama and emotion.

In the first series, with the Russo Brothers as producers also returning for this one, there were two rival agencies, Citadel and Manticore.

Both claimed they were formed to foster global peace, but Manticore has achieved the kind of power that can only be misused to control the world.

Citadel agents have been gradually eliminated, so there is no check on them.

In Milan, Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis), trying to find the truth about her parents' deaths in a plane crash, is recruited and trained by Citadel agent Gabriele (Filippo Negro) to infiltrate Manticore.

She succeeds, and in 2030, she is a trusted operative.

But it turns out that she remains the only one, since Citadel has been destroyed by Manticore. (Think Drohkaal, and imagine where the story could go!)

She was told, 'You'll become one of them, but you'll remain one of us' but what happens when there is no 'us' any more?

Meanwhile, three branches of Manticore -- France, Germany and Italy -- are vying for control, and the Zani family from Italy hold the key to the staggering weapon that would make even today's sophisticated killing machines redundant.

The designer Edoardo 'Ed' Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio) is naïve enough to believe that his creation could be used to make the world a safe and peaceful place, while his deadpan father Ettore (Maorizio Lombardi) has other ideas.

The Italian parliament has been arm-twisted into passing a weapons deregulation law -- as the iconic Duomo is reduced to ashes -- and Ettore Zani sees this as the perfect opportunity to seize control of Manticore.

Of course, Ed and Diana's paths cross and sparks are bound to fly.

Though she has been trained to keep her emotions in check, she is always worried about the safety of her sister Sara (Giordana Faggiano), who thinks Diana, with her sudden comings and goings, is in finance.

Which makes the otherwise robotic looking Diana, with the unflattering asymmetrical haircut, and shapeless outfits look a bit human.

Ed is still haunted by the murder of his older brother, and needs to know what happened.

Citadel: Diana used some basic plot points from the original, but is its own independent entity, rooted in Italian culture.

Presumably, the Indian version Citadel: Honey Bunny, will have the same style and spirit.

Unlike the Bond and Mission Impossible series, the action is not the whole point of the series.

There are stunning sequences like the zip line shootout, but the makers have tried to achieve the tough task of making computer wizardry visually interesting.

The trill and suspense comes from wondering whether Diana will be able to maintain her cover, and hide her treachery from the besotted Ed.

Citadel: Diana is fun to watch, in a popcorn entertainment way, and speeds along between the past and future to prevent boredom from setting in.

There's the gorgeous Italian scenery, action, romance and even a dance number, the show is eager to please a global audience.

Season 2 of Citadel, reportedly the most expensive show ever made, is underway, and there would be other franchises springing up in other countries. It does look like the Citadel universe will be around for a while.

Citadel: Diana streams on Prime Video.

Citadel: Diana Review Rediff Rating: