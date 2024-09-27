Where You Can Watch Stree 2 At Home

Decapitated ghosts, ancient ghosts, devil judges, devious cartoons, angry young women, it's a super flavourful platter of assorted goodies on the OTT menu this week. Sukanya Verma gives you some interesting options.

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video, BookMyShow Stream

Language: Hindi

After breaking all box office records, Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy is now available to rent on streaming.

Stree 2 continues where the original left off to chronicle the adventures of Vicky and friends and a mysterious aide using her superpowered braid to rescue a series of abducted women from the beheaded horror Sarkata's wrath.

Kottukkaali

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

From the mind of Pebbles Director P S Vinothraj comes yet another brilliantly crafted drama directed at caste, religion and patriarchy in the defiance of a woman engaged to one but in love with another.

The Judge from Hell

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

After Doctor Slump, Park Shin Ye returns as a deadly demon in possession of a judge unleashing hell on all the wrongdoers trying to escape punishment until she meets a kindly detective with a secret of his own.

Love, Sitara

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

A Mumbai couple on the verge of marriage decide to visit the girl's native home in Kerala where the secrets of her family as well as her own threaten to destroy all that she's built or ever believed in.

Exhuma

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

The acclaimed atmospheric horror about a occult leader and his team dealing with an ancient demon after a excavation ritual goes horribly wrong is why Korean horrors enjoy such a revered reputation in the genre.

Ruslaan

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

Aayush Sharma plays a spy determined to showcase his desh bhakti and prove blood is not always thicker than water in and as Ruslaan.

What You Wish For

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A suspense thriller where following a strange twist of fate a jobless chef with gambling issues poses as his far better-off friend in the same line of work by cooking for the well-heeled.

And, Towards Happy Alleys

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: Persian (with subtitles)

Indian film-maker Sreemoyee Singh writes a love letter to Iran's cinema and its fearless creators and champions in a fondly crafted documentary.

You Can't Run Forever

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A young woman on the run, a ruthless serial killer hot on her trail, brace yourself for J K Simmons' brand of menace in a mindless thriller.

Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A bunch of friends navigate adulthood as life and love collide in the eternal battle of reality versus expectations.

Insomnia

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: English

Insomnia's six-part series documents a woman on the verge of a breakdown owing to lack of sleep as she panics to find the truth about her past before her 40th birthday approaches.

It Ends With Us

Where to watch? Rent Amazon Prime Video, BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

Based on Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name, It Ends With Us revolves around serious themes of generational trauma and domestic violence.

The Hollywood smash hit, of course, gathered more eyeballs for the off-screen fallout between actor-director Justin Baldoni and his leading lady Blake Lively as well as the latter's tone-deaf promotion.

Pekamedalu

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A husband and wife lock horns over career goals and lack of it in the middle class, marital comedy directed by Neelagiri Mamilla.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A hot-headed insurance agent takes to vigilantism whilst taking on a crooked cop in Nani's super powered skin.

Inside Out 2

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Emotions run wild as always for Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust until a tricky new guest arrives by the name of Anxiety in Pixar animation's Inside Out sequel.

Taaza Khabar 2

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Bhuvan Bam returns as the slumdog millionaire, enjoying a super power where he learns the future beforehand, deciding if it's a blessing or curse in season two.

Demonte Colony 2

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

The blockbuster sequel to Demonte Colony kicks off when a woman's obsession with her deceased husband unleashes a demonic spirit and provides much bang for the horror fan's buck.

Immaculate

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

All the dark secrets of a Italian countryside convent come to light when a devout nun arrives there to take her vows against Sydney Sweeney's nightmarish experiences in Michael Mohan's psychological horror.