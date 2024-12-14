What's Agassi Doing With Jonty Rhodes?

'Tennis is a sport where you may enjoy watching more than playing. But pickleball flips that -- once you get the bug, you want to play more than watch.'

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Andre Agassi and Jonty Rhodes at the launch of the PWR DUPR India Pickleball League.

Tennis legend Andre Agassi has expressed his enthusiasm for the rapidly growing sport of pickleball, even predicting its potential inclusion in the Olympics.

Speaking at the launch of the PWR DUPR India League in Mumbai on Friday, December 13, 2024, Agassi highlighted pickleball's accessibility and positive impact on tennis.

'It's going to add a great deal to this country. It's going to add a great deal to sport. Olympics, I absolutely can see it, it's going to maybe even happen sooner than you're hoping.'

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Andre Agassi said pickleball is not as financially straining and technical to learn.

While Agassi lauded pickleball for its accessibility and affordability, he didn't shy away from defending tennis as 'the most difficult racket sport in the world,' emphasising its unmatched demands on skill, physicality, and mental resilience.

'Tennis is physically and emotionally the toughest racket sport out there. It's a Mount Everest of sorts -- it requires years of dedication to master. Pickleball, on the other hand, offers an easier learning curve while being equally engaging,' Agassi, who won 8 Grand Slams in his career, noted.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com WATCH: 'Every tennis player will play.'

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: 'It's trending, it's a vibe,' says Rohan Bopanna.

Agassi, who co-owns DUPR, a rating system for pickleball, praised the sport for its inclusivity and low barriers to entry. Unlike tennis or cricket, which require a significant time and financial commitment to learn, pickleball offers an approachable alternative.

'The beauty of pickleball is that you can start playing without mastering the fundamentals. You improve quickly, and before you know it, you're hooked,' said Agassi.

'It's affordable, easy to set up, and offers immediate gratification. That makes it incredibly appealing for kids and adults alike.'

Video: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com WATCH: Andre Agassi and Rohan Bopanna play a game of pickleball.

'Many clubs in the US have converted one tennis court into two or three pickleball courts. This shift has kept them economically viable while increasing participation. We now have around 30 million players in America, and it's growing,' Agassi, who is married to another tennis legend Steffi Graf, shared.

Despite its differences, Agassi sees tennis and pickleball as complementary sports. He likened their relationship to a 'racket marriage', where players often transition between the two based on their stage of life or skill level.

'Tennis is a sport where you may enjoy watching more than playing if you're not highly skilled. But pickleball flips that -- once you get the bug, you want to play more than watch. Most people will play pickleball throughout their lives and might even transition to tennis as they seek a new challenge,' Agassi explained.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com WATCH: Why Jonty Rhodes loves pickleball.

Agassi firmly believes pickleball's growth is just beginning, calling it a sport that has the potential to reshape global racket sports culture.

'With its affordability, accessibility, and the joy it brings, pickleball is here to stay. I see it playing a vital role in enriching lives, promoting health, and bridging communities. The Olympics may not be far off, and the impact will be extraordinary,' asserted Agassi.