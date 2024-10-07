The Tribe Is Glamourous But Brutal

The Kardashians serve as a blueprint for The Tribe's own journey, observes Shristi Sahoo.

IMAGE: Meet The Tribe. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alanna Panday/Instagram

Making it big in today's social media world is no easy feat, but The Tribe shows us just how it's done.

Set against the glamorous backdrop of Los Angeles, the show follows five ambitious young women from India as they join forces with CollabTribe, an agency dedicated to creating the next viral stars.

These women aren't just chasing fame -- they are ready to own it, one post at a time.

Reminding us of the OG reality series like the Keeping Up with the Kardashians and America's Next Top Model, The Tribe gives viewers a refreshing take on the influencer world, shifting the focus from the often glamorous façade to the challenges behind the scenes.

In the first episode, we meet these fierce women, learn about their diverse backgrounds and personal motivations to achieve influencer status.

From traditional roots to modern hustle, their stories are as unique as their individual styles.

We also meet Hardik Zaveri, the savvy investor behind the scenes, who serves as both a mentor and a business boss, pushing the girls to navigate the fast-paced and often unforgiving world of social media stardom.

Alanna Panday, star influencer and daughter of celebrity wellness coach Deanne Panday, stands out with her dreamy Los Angeles lifestyle, supported by her husband-cum-photographer, Ivor McCray.

Alanna has already made it big in the influencer market, and she has now partnered with Hardik to form CollabTribe.

Fellow influencer and social media sensation, Srushti Porey brings her entrepreneurial flair to the mix with her trendy clothing brand, Breakfast Party.

Being the daughter of National Award-winning film-maker Samruddhi Porey, Srushti is well-acquainted with the limelight but she's ready to take her brand to new heights.

Alaviaa Jaaferi, actor Jaaved Jaaferi's daughter, has a vibrant sense of style and it perfectly complements her budding business back in Mumbai.

Then, there's singer-songwriter Aryaana Gandhi and the surprise entry of Alfia Jaffery, film-maker Rumi Jaffery's daughter. Her vulnerability brings an emotional depth to the show.

As the women settle into their luxe LA digs, drama begins to unfold.

From figuring out room arrangements to adjusting to the pressures of living in a high-stakes environment, we start to see the cracks in their seemingly perfect lives.

Alfia's candid discussions about her health issues and divorce make her more relatable. Her budding friendship with Srushti offers a glimpse into the genuine connections forming amidst the chaos.

The dynamics shift when Alaviaa arrives in LA, only to find the group already embroiled in disagreements over room assignments and the inevitable delays in starting their influencer journey.

Hardik makes several references to Entourage, underscoring his ambition to build a similar empire in the influencer world.

While The Tribe is filled with Cali-girl style glam outfits, viral moments and squad goals, it doesn't shy away from the practical side of the influencer hustle.

From brainstorming content ideas to negotiating with brands, the girls quickly learn that being an influencer is about much more than posting cute photographs.

The show offers an inside look at the grind behind the glam, showing just how much work goes into building and sustaining a personal brand.

There's no shortage of tension.

The emotional fallout between Alfia and Srushti leads to one of the show's most dramatic moments.

Alfia's vulnerability, while relatable, doesn't always mesh well in the high-pressure, professional setting, causing friction among the group. Despite attempts at reconciliation, the drama only heightens as the delicate balance within the group starts to crumble.

Behind the glitz and drama, The Tribe also exposes the real costs of influencer life.

From expensive photoshoots to wardrobe hauls, these girls discover that creating high-quality content requires serious financial investment.

To help them navigate these challenges, Hardik introduces them to the not-so-glamorous world of budgeting and financial management, highlighting the importance of treating their personal brand like a business.

One recurring theme throughout the show is the constant comparison to the Kardashian family, who are frequently referenced as role models for influencer success.

From their business acumen to their fashion choices, the Kardashians serve as a blueprint for the women's own journeys, though the show also questions whether such fame is sustainable, or even desirable.

Despite the lavish opportunities, not everything goes according to plan.

Alanna, who plays a key role in guiding the women and securing brand deals, begins to feel the pressure as Hardik faces setbacks: Aryaana's music video flops, Srushti's pool party underwhelms and CollabTribe's engagement numbers fall short of expectations.

The constant hustle and need to prove themselves take a toll, leaving the group -- and the agency -- at a crossroads.

By the end of the series, Hardik is forced to make a tough decision: Sending the women home with hopes of regrouping for a potential second season.

While The Tribe shines a light on the allure and risks of influencer culture, it also serves as a reminder that behind the glamorous photographs and viral videos, there's a constant hustle, a few broken dreams, and a lot of hard work.

Whether this tribe will regroup for season two remains to be seen but one thing's for sure: The journey to influencer stardom is far from easy.

The Tribe streams on Prime Video.

The Tribe Review Rediff Rating: