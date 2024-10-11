It's All Khel Khel Mein On OTT This Week

It's an Akshay Kumar special on OTT this week. Of course, there's tons more as well. Go ahead and take your pick. Sukanya Verma gives you some interesting options.
Khel Khel Mein
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
An engaging remake of the Italian comedy drama Perfetti Sconosciuti, Khel Khel Mein -- led by Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Ammy Virk -- revolves around a gathering of friends agreeing to share their private texts and phone calls in front of each other, resulting in complete pandemonium.
Vaazhai
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: (with subtitles)
Mari Selvaraj's acclaimed drama looks at the dreams and disenchantment of a 12-year-old banana plantation worker juggling between school and labour.
Zindaginama
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Hindi
The likes of Shreyas Talpade and Prajakta Koli come forward to depict the struggles of mental health in a six-part anthology dedicated to the same.
Disclaimer
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English
Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuaron's seven-part psychological thriller based on Renee Knight's novel of the same name, Disclaimer stars Cate Blanchett as a celebrated journalist learning she's a character in a novel that reveals her long harboured secret.
Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
After breaking all box office records, Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy is now available on streaming. Stree 2 continues where the original left off to chronicle the adventures of Vicky and friends and a mysterious aide using her superpowered braid to rescue a series of abducted women from the beheaded horror Sarkata's wrath.
Sarfira
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi
Akshay Kumar spearheads the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru centred on a man's arduous quest to build low-cost airlines.
The Boy and the Heron
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Japanese (with subtitles)
Hayao Miyazaki's must-watch Academy-winning animation drama chronicles a 12 year old's realisations about life and death after he loses his mom and a talking heron takes him on a life-altering journey.
Vedaa
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi
Caste-based discrimination and violence forms the backdrop and trigger for a young woman to seek boxing training from a disgraced army man in Nikkhil Advani's Vedaa.
Uprising
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
A Joseon era action drama whose writing credits include South Korean auteur Park Chan-wook -- Uprising unfolds the face-off between friends turned rivals.
Hijack 1971
Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video, BookMyShow Stream
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
Based on a real-life hijacking incident from 1971, Hijack 1971 recreates a South Korean passenger plane's harrowing tale of survival and sacrifice.
Ali Wong: Single Lady
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Comedian Ali Wong returns on stage to dish the dirt on the difficulties of dating after divorce in an hour-long Netflix special.
Raat Jawan Hai
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Hindi
Three friends depict the challenge of raising kids in the Sumeet Vyas directed slice-of-life.
Pogumidam Vegu Thooramillai
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
A penny-pinched van driver delivering an influential man's corpse to its destination and the Koothu artist he gives a lift to embark on a unforgettable road trip.
The Franchise
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: English
A satirical series where the crew of a trivial franchise tries to stay afoot in the ruthless business of cinematic universes.
Citadel: Diana
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Italian (with subtitles)
In this spin-off to Priyanka Chopra's Citadel set in Milan 2030, the Italian leg of the spy show zooms in on undercover agent Diana Cavalieri's adventure arc.
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft, based on the video game series of the same name, finds new mysteries to unravel while dealing with her own demons in a brand new animated avatar.
Lonely Planet
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth connect at a writer's retreat in the most unexpected manner in Lonely Planet's age-gap romance.
Salem's Lot
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: English
Horror specialist Stephen King's 1975 novel recounts a writer-in-search-of-inspiration encountering a bloodsucking vampire's onslaught in his hometown.