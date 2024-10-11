It's All Khel Khel Mein On OTT This Week

It's an Akshay Kumar special on OTT this week. Of course, there's tons more as well. Go ahead and take your pick. Sukanya Verma gives you some interesting options.

Khel Khel Mein

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

An engaging remake of the Italian comedy drama Perfetti Sconosciuti, Khel Khel Mein -- led by Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Ammy Virk -- revolves around a gathering of friends agreeing to share their private texts and phone calls in front of each other, resulting in complete pandemonium.

Vaazhai

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: (with subtitles)

Mari Selvaraj's acclaimed drama looks at the dreams and disenchantment of a 12-year-old banana plantation worker juggling between school and labour.

Zindaginama

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

The likes of Shreyas Talpade and Prajakta Koli come forward to depict the struggles of mental health in a six-part anthology dedicated to the same.

Disclaimer

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuaron's seven-part psychological thriller based on Renee Knight's novel of the same name, Disclaimer stars Cate Blanchett as a celebrated journalist learning she's a character in a novel that reveals her long harboured secret.

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

After breaking all box office records, Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy is now available on streaming. Stree 2 continues where the original left off to chronicle the adventures of Vicky and friends and a mysterious aide using her superpowered braid to rescue a series of abducted women from the beheaded horror Sarkata's wrath.

Sarfira

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Akshay Kumar spearheads the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru centred on a man's arduous quest to build low-cost airlines.

The Boy and the Heron

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

Hayao Miyazaki's must-watch Academy-winning animation drama chronicles a 12 year old's realisations about life and death after he loses his mom and a talking heron takes him on a life-altering journey.

Vedaa

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Caste-based discrimination and violence forms the backdrop and trigger for a young woman to seek boxing training from a disgraced army man in Nikkhil Advani's Vedaa.

Uprising

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A Joseon era action drama whose writing credits include South Korean auteur Park Chan-wook -- Uprising unfolds the face-off between friends turned rivals.

Hijack 1971

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video, BookMyShow Stream

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Based on a real-life hijacking incident from 1971, Hijack 1971 recreates a South Korean passenger plane's harrowing tale of survival and sacrifice.

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Comedian Ali Wong returns on stage to dish the dirt on the difficulties of dating after divorce in an hour-long Netflix special.

Raat Jawan Hai

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

Three friends depict the challenge of raising kids in the Sumeet Vyas directed slice-of-life.

Pogumidam Vegu Thooramillai

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A penny-pinched van driver delivering an influential man's corpse to its destination and the Koothu artist he gives a lift to embark on a unforgettable road trip.

The Franchise

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

A satirical series where the crew of a trivial franchise tries to stay afoot in the ruthless business of cinematic universes.

Citadel: Diana

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Italian (with subtitles)

In this spin-off to Priyanka Chopra's Citadel set in Milan 2030, the Italian leg of the spy show zooms in on undercover agent Diana Cavalieri's adventure arc.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft, based on the video game series of the same name, finds new mysteries to unravel while dealing with her own demons in a brand new animated avatar.

Lonely Planet

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth connect at a writer's retreat in the most unexpected manner in Lonely Planet's age-gap romance.

Salem's Lot

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Horror specialist Stephen King's 1975 novel recounts a writer-in-search-of-inspiration encountering a bloodsucking vampire's onslaught in his hometown.