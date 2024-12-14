Boos Rain Down On Siraj At Gabba

'Siraj is now getting flak from the same 'saints' of Australian cricket who once prided themselves on their on-field aggression.'

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj was involved in a verbal altercation with Travis Head during the second Test in Adelaide. Photograph: BCCI/X

Mohammed Siraj's tumultuous relationship with Australian cricket fans took centre stage again on Day 1 of the third Test at the Gabba, Brisbane, as the pacer was met with loud boos from the home crowd in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

The animosity stems from his fiery exchange with Travis Head during the pink ball Test in Adelaide, where tensions between Siraj and the home supporters first flared.

After Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl, Siraj, part of a pace trio with Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep, came on to bowl amid a chorus of boos.

Despite the crowd's reaction, Siraj remained composed on the field, focusing on his bowling.

'It's no surprise Siraj was pumped up after dismissing Head, especially after being hit for a six just the ball before,' Sunil Gavaskar noted in in his column for the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper.

'Fast bowlers are naturally aggressive, and when the heat of the moment takes over, self-control can be tough to maintain,' Gavaskar explained

Gavaskar also called out the double standards of Australian fans.

'Siraj is now getting flak from the same 'saints' of Australian cricket who once prided themselves on their on-field aggression,' Sunny G added.

'It seems the boos stem from Siraj's fiery send-off to a local hero, but the same crowd would cheer if an Australian quick did the same in the Ashes.'