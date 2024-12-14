News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Boos Rain Down On Siraj At Gabba

Boos Rain Down On Siraj At Gabba

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: December 14, 2024 10:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Siraj is now getting flak from the same 'saints' of Australian cricket who once prided themselves on their on-field aggression.'

Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj was involved in a verbal altercation with Travis Head during the second Test in Adelaide. Photograph: BCCI/X
 

Mohammed Siraj's tumultuous relationship with Australian cricket fans took centre stage again on Day 1 of the third Test at the Gabba, Brisbane, as the pacer was met with loud boos from the home crowd in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

The animosity stems from his fiery exchange with Travis Head during the pink ball Test in Adelaide, where tensions between Siraj and the home supporters first flared.

After Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl, Siraj, part of a pace trio with Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep, came on to bowl amid a chorus of boos.

Despite the crowd's reaction, Siraj remained composed on the field, focusing on his bowling.

'It's no surprise Siraj was pumped up after dismissing Head, especially after being hit for a six just the ball before,' Sunil Gavaskar noted in in his column for the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper.

'Fast bowlers are naturally aggressive, and when the heat of the moment takes over, self-control can be tough to maintain,' Gavaskar explained

Gavaskar also called out the double standards of Australian fans.

'Siraj is now getting flak from the same 'saints' of Australian cricket who once prided themselves on their on-field aggression,' Sunny G added.

'It seems the boos stem from Siraj's fiery send-off to a local hero, but the same crowd would cheer if an Australian quick did the same in the Ashes.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Rain ruins morning session on Day 1 at Brisbane
PIX: Rain ruins morning session on Day 1 at Brisbane
Jadeja's Return: A Wise Move by India?
Jadeja's Return: A Wise Move by India?
'Bumrah Is A One-Man Army!'
'Bumrah Is A One-Man Army!'
Why Sukhbir Is Seeking Forgiveness
Why Sukhbir Is Seeking Forgiveness
What's Agassi Doing With Jonty Rhodes?
What's Agassi Doing With Jonty Rhodes?
'All Algo Orders Shall Be Tagged'
'All Algo Orders Shall Be Tagged'
Raj Kapoor@100: The Essential RK Playlist
Raj Kapoor@100: The Essential RK Playlist

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Trolls Feast on Rohit's Miscalculation
Trolls Feast on Rohit's Miscalculation
SPOTTED! Sara Tendulkar At The Gabba
SPOTTED! Sara Tendulkar At The Gabba

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances