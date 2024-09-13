Sass, Spies And Sadness On OTT

Sass, sci-fi, spies and sadness, it's all there on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma gives you some interesting options.

Grave of the Fireflies

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

One of the saddest movies ever made, the 1988 Studio Ghibli classic, directed by Isao Takahata in 1988, chronicles the heartbreaking struggle of a pair of siblings coping with the horrors of World War II.

Raghu Thatha

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Keerthy Suresh juggles between a bank clerk, anti-Hindi imposition activist and dedicated feminist in The Family Man writer Suman Kumar's directorial debut.

Sector 36

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Taking inspiration from the real-life Nithari killings, Vikrant Massey's latest is a thriller revolving around a corrupt cop's search for a serial killer and abducted kids of a neighbourhood.

Berlin

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Aparshakti Khurrana, Rahul Bose, Ishwak Singh headline Atul Sabharwal's 1990s based espionage drama about a sign language expert interrogating a deaf mute suspected of spying.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

From Emily in Paris to Emily in Rome, the American fashionista's whirlwind adventures show no signs of slowing down in part two of season four.

Bleeding Love

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Real-life father-daughter duo Ewan McGregor and Clare lend authenticity to an estranged version of their relationship in a road trip drama about heart-to-hearts and healing.

Officer Black Belt

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Kim Woo-bin stars as a do-gooder posing as a martial arts officer fighting off crime in Midnight Runners-fame Jason Kim's latest action comedy.

Uglies

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Scott Westerfield's 2005 dystopian novel of the same name about highlighting the significance of imperfections in a beauty obsessed future gets the feature film treatment.

Khalbali Records

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

Following a personal tragedy, a disillusioned man leaves his father's music business behind to set up his own record label that holds art above commerce.

In Vogue: The 90s

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Deep dive into high end '90s fashion in the authoritative last words of Vogue editors Hamish Bowles, Edward Enninful, Tonne Goodman and Anna Wintour in this six-part documentary.

Mr Bachchan

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

An official remake of Ajay Devgn's Raid, Mr Bachchan follows Ravi Teja's heroics as a dynamic income tax officer conducting large-scale raids unmoved by the position or power his targets hold.

Nunakkuzhi

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

What happens when the IT department confiscates a laptop containing racy videos of you in compromising positions? Jeethu Joseph investigates in the crime comedy.

The Beast

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: French (with subtitles)

Loosely inspired by Henry James's 1903 novella, The Beast in the Jungle, Bertrand Bonello's drama looks into the imminent threat of artificial intelligence in Lea Seydoux's endeavours to preserve human emotions.

Thalavan

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Thalavan's compelling workplace drama unravels the cop life and the constant pressures of ego and hierarchy over the course of high profile cases.

How to Die Alone

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

A brush with death inspires a down-and-out airport employee to take charge of her life in actor-creator Natasha Rothwell's comedy series.