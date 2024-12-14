Raj Kapoor@100: The Essential RK Playlist

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani'

'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai'

'Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan'

Even a sliver of a Raj Kapoor song has the finality of a statement, a slogan, a saga of life.

A deep desire for social revolution and heartfelt humanity imbues his sweet, sentimental melodies, which became key to his personality and politics as he took on the role of actor, filmmaker and showman.

Music isn't a mere attraction in RK's cinema, it's the soul of his characters, a window to their innermost emotions and conviction, which fuels the narrative as passionately as the script.

Blessed with a keen ear for lilting tunes and fluid expressions, his formidable fellowship with likeminded forces -- composer duo Shankar-Jaikishan, lyricists Shailendra and Hasrat Jaipuri along with singing alter ego Mukesh would go on to resonate across generations of listeners and keep the legacy of their combined belief -- kal khel mein hum ho na ho gardish mein taare rahenge sada -- gloriously alive.

On the legend's centenary celebration, which marks the return of the Raj on silver screen what with PVR re-releasing 10 of his essential films to commemorate the showman, Sukanya Verma remembers some of his greatest solo numbers in our fondly curated playlist.

Awara Hoon, Awara

Music: Shankar-Jaikishan

Lyrics: Shailendra

Singer: Mukesh

Raj Kapoor's blue eyes and fair complexion never came in the way of his Chaplinesque imagery -- the desi tramp, a rudely shunned figure from the fringes of society clawing his way back into the mainstream by hook or crook.

What justified his methods was the vulnerability at play, a history of hostility he has wrongly suffered and bravely endured as chronicled in Awara's unforgettable, universally-beloved, tell-all title track.

Mera Joota Hai Japani, Shree 420

Music: Shankar-Jaikishan

Lyrics: Shailendra

Singer: Mukesh

Those Awara impressions found a bigger canvas in Shree 420's glitzier take on loss of innocence.

Even in its self-aware skin, there's no denying the far-reaching impact of Mera Joota Hai Japani's lyrical optimism and post-independence fervour, back when patriotism was still about finding your way not losing it.

Dil Ka Haal Sune Dil Wala, Shree 420

Music: Shankar-Jaikishan

Lyrics: Shailendra

Singer: Manna Dey

The simplicity in Dil Ka Haal's outpourings and sarcasm of its observations effortlessly combine against Manna Dey's smooth recital to deliver a song that's as incisive now as it was then.

Kisi Ki Muskurahaton, Anari

Music: Shankar-Jaikishan

Lyrics: Shailendra

Singer: Mukesh

Not many songs will make you feel THIS good about being alive, being human and being kind like this noble gem imparting lessons on life, love and living.

No wonder RK's grandson Ranbir likes to hum Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar to his two-year-old kiddo, Raha.

Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai

Music: Shankar-Jaikishan

Lyrics: Shailendra

Singer: Mukesh

Hothon pe sachai rehti hai, jahan dil mein safai rehti hai, once a song of idealism almost sounds naïve, satirical to the ears more than half a century later. A rueful reminder of expectations versus reality.

Woh Subah Kabhi Toh Aayegi, Phir Subah Hogi

Music: Khayyam

Lyrics: Sahir Ludhianvi

Singer: Mukesh

The pursuit of better days and its poignant anticipation colours the hope and melancholy of Woh Subah Kabhi Toh Aayegi's endeavour to find and provide comfort in this moving Mukesh melody.

Cheeno Arab Hamara, Phir Subah Hogi

Music: Khayyam

Lyrics: Sahir Ludhianvi

Singer: Mukesh

The trickling cynicism in Sahir's caustic commentary and RK's signature scoff as they note -- jitni bhi buildingein thi sethon ne baant li hain footpath Bambai ke aashiyan humara lend this killer by Khayyam its lasting appeal.

Aasman Pe Hai Khuda, Phir Subah Hogi

Music: Khayyam

Lyrics: Sahir Ludhianvi

Singer: Mukesh

Rajkumar Hirani's PK's shrewd use of this potent piece from Phir Subah Hogi, an adaptation of Fyodor Dostoevsky's Crime and Punishment, may have restored its memory in soundtrack nostalgia but the strongly-worded discontentment of Aasman Pe Hai Khuda goes beyond retro nods.

Sab Kuch Seekha Humne, Anari

Music: Shankar-Jaikishan

Lyrics: Shailendra

Singer: Mukesh

Winner of Best Song at the 7th Filmfare awards, Sab Kuch Seekha nimbly conveys the heartbreak and polite protests of a freshly dumped lover in lieu of better prospects in RK's pity party embodiment.

Aansoo Bhari Hain Yeh Jeevan Ki Rahen, Parvarish

Music: Dattaram Wadkar

Lyrics: Hasrat Jaipuri

Singer: Mukesh

Doomed romance, dashed hopes and the extreme state of desolation reach heartrending heights in Mukesh's thairav and RK's charms.

Main Zindagi Mein Hardam Rota Hi Raha, Barsaat

Music: Shankar-Jaikishan

Lyrics: Hasrat Jaipuri

Singer: Mohammad Rafi

A lover's lamentations fill up the frames and tunes of Barsaat's lovelorn track and gloomy mood, a fairly common trope for the tragedy-fixated movies of that era.

Zinda Hoon Is Tarah, Aag

Music: Ram Ganguly

Lyrics: Behzad Lucknavi

Singer: Mukesh

Raj Kapoor's directorial debut at the age of 24 is the filmmaker at his rawest and raging, be it the complex manner of his storytelling or anguish in Mukesh's sublime rendition of Zinda Hoon Is Tarah.

Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Dil Hi Toh Hai

Music: Roshan

Lyrics: Sahir Ludhianvi

Singer: Manna Dey

The combination of Raj Kapoor in the disguise of an elderly musical maestro and Manna De as his animated alter ego performing a exuberant alaap as part of the Laaga Chunari Mein Daag gig is tailor-made to bring the house down.

Mujhko Yaaron Maaf Karna, Main Nashe Main Hoon

Music: Shankar-Jaikishan

Lyrics: Shailendra

Singer: Mukesh

Drowning away one's sorrows in spirit finds a literal portrayal in Mujhko Yaaron Maaf Karna's mellow cries.

Dum Dum Diga Diga, Chhalia

Music: Kalyanji-Anandji

Lyrics: Qamar Jalalabadi

Singer: Mukesh

The catchy refrain and cheerful exultations around rain and romance infuse the lively beats of Chhalia's most popular ditty.

Bol Radha Bol, Sangam

Music: Shankar-Jaikishan

Lyrics: Shailendra

Singer: Mukesh

The sight of a middle-aged RK playing a bagpipe whilst perched on the branch of a tree, hounding his beloved 'Radha' taking a swim to accept a union between his ganga and her jumna is catchy to listen, comical to watch.

Dost Dost Na Raha, Sangam

Music: Shankar-Jaikishan

Lyrics: Shailendra

Singer: Mukesh

Betrayal, shame, sulking, drama abounds a room full of backstabbers and brooders with the showman at its helm and in no mood to spare buddy or better half, Dost Dost Na Raha is peak drama.

O Mehbooba, Sangam

Music: Shankar-Jaikishan

Lyrics: Hasrat Jaipuri

Singer: Mukesh

A relentless RK's one-sided courtship of Vyjayanthimala refusing to take a hint and back off is a source of much irritation in Sangam.

Simply as part of Shankar-Jaikishan's marvellously mushy soundtrack though, it's stuff of delightful ear-worms.

Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo, Teesri Kasam

Music: Shankar-Jaikishan

Lyrics: Shailendra

Singer: Mukesh

Lyricist turned producer for Basu Bhattacharya's adaptation of Phanishwar Nath Renu's story, Maare Gaye Gulfam, Shailendra reserves his most profound poetry for Teesri Kasam. Sajjan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo is a case in point.

Duniya Banane Wale, Teesri Kasam

Music: Shankar-Jaikishan

Lyrics: Shailendra

Singer: Mukesh

Ditto for the lyrically laced existentialism booming across Mukesh's mildly assertive vocals in yet another winner from the black and white classic.

Do Jasoos Kare Mehsoos, Do Jasoos

Music: Ravindra Jain

Lyrics: Hasrat Jaipuri

Singer: Mukesh, Mohammad Rafi

Raj Kapoor and Rajendra Kumar roaming about town as senior sleuths while playfully pointing out all that's wrong in the world is as relevant as it is rollicking.

Ek Din Bik Jayega, Dharam Karam

Music: Rahul Dev Burman

Lyrics: Majrooh Sultanpuri

Singer: Mukesh

Ever the ambassador for how-to-live philosophies, Raj Kapoor finds a tuneful expression for his humble beliefs in the Biblically inspired 'from dust you came and to dust you shall return' wisdom of Ek Din Bik Jayega Mati Ke Mol.

Jaane Kahan Gaye Woh Din, Mera Naam Joker

Music: Shankar-Jaikishan

Lyrics: Hasrat Jaipuri

Singer: Mukesh

RK's ambitious, avant-garde misfire is now stuff of cult classics. And the intense ache in its recurring heartbreaks and bitter irony while chronicling the journey of a clown over various stages of his life only reinforces its melancholy.

Jaane Kahan Gaye Woh Din's despairing tone, previously heard in a few riffs of Barsaat's background music, tugs the heart strings as well as pays rich ode to its poignant objectives.

Kehta Hai Joker Sara Zamana, Mera Naam Joker

Music: Shankar-Jaikishan

Lyrics: Neeraj

Singer: Mukesh

Neeraj's perceptive penmanship bares the highs and lows of life as an entertainer in all its bittersweet glory in the deceptively simple utterances of Kehta Hai Joker.

Aye Bhai Zara Dekh Ke Chalo, Mera Naam Joker

Music: Shankar-Jaikishan

Lyrics: Neeraj

Singer: Manna Dey

Raj Kapoor's flair for dispensing life lessons without ever sounding patronising, more like a fellow sufferer humouring his circumstances rendered him and his music a kindred spirit few can recreate.

Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan, Mera Naam Joker

Music: Shankar-Jaikishan

Lyrics: Shailendra

Singer: Mukesh

Breathtakingly stroked in drama and sensation, Shankar-Jaikishan's famously cinematic soundtracks revelled in its understanding of pathos and the human condition, an attribute Raj Kapoor held most precious when highlighting his 'show must go on' maxim.

Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan's 'jeevan sangeet' is the silver screen icon's soul as well as stamp, signed and sealed.