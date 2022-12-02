Cirkus Trailer: Deepika Steals The Show!

Seeing Deepika and Ranveer dance together with a lot of energy and enthusiasm is definitely the USP of the trailer, observes Namrata Thakker.

After Simmba and Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty are back with their third movie together.

Cirkus, co-starring Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Mishra, Varun Sharma and Johnny Lever, looks like any other signature Rohit Shetty film on surface. It has over-the-top drama, colourful costumes, loads of naach-gaana and cheesy comedy.

The trailer introduces us to Ranveer's character who has a bizarre superpower -- he can harness electricity.

That's why he works in the circus, does stunts involving electricity and is known as the 'Electric Man'.

He has a doppelganger, but is unaware about until he lands himself in tricky situations.

Varun Sharma has a double role too.

While these two actors are quite comfortable in the comedy genre, I thought their charm doesn't work in this one, at least from what I saw in the trailer.

Varun is subtle in comparison to Ranveer, who seems to have gone overboard with his facial expressions.

Story-wise, Cirkus seems like a mindless comedy, made just for the purpose of entertainment. There's nothing intriguing about the plot.

The four minute-long trailer starts off with a bang with Ranveer performing in the circus, falls flat in the middle and then ends on a high note again because of Deepika Padukone's appearance.

Pooja and Jacqueline have brief appearances in the trailer.

Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Lever try their best to elevate the comic element, but are let down by silly jokes and punchlines.

What really grabs the attention is Deepika's dhamakedaar cameo.

Seeing her and Ranveer dance together with a lot of energy and enthusiasm is definitely the USP of the trailer.

Also, there's one more interesting twist at the end, which Golmaal -- on which Cirkus is based -- fans might love.