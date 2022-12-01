News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Like Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Poster? VOTE!

Like Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Poster? VOTE!

By Rediff Movies
December 01, 2022 13:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Only 55 days left to go before we get to watch Shah Rukh Khan in his new film, Pathaan!

But if you can't wait, Shah Rukh Khan offers a sneak peek by releasing the film's poster.  

Pathaan is SRK's first film after 2018's Zero and will release on January 25.

 

Khan, playing a spy, writes, 'Peti baandh li hai..? Toh chalein!!! #55DaysToPathaan Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.'

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan will make special appearances.

Yash Raj Films, celebrating 50 years of movie-making, is reportedly planning to turn Pathaan into a franchise. 

Like Pathaan's new poster? VOTE!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
'Israel's emotions are similar to ours'
'Israel's emotions are similar to ours'
Is Kriti Dating Prabhas? She Tells Us
Is Kriti Dating Prabhas? She Tells Us
4 Big Movies Coming To OTT In Dec
4 Big Movies Coming To OTT In Dec
HC issues notice to Tharoor in Sunanda Pushkar case
HC issues notice to Tharoor in Sunanda Pushkar case
Elegant Mithila's Style Moments
Elegant Mithila's Style Moments
India to resume 20 projects in Afghanistan: Taliban
India to resume 20 projects in Afghanistan: Taliban
Rumble over joblessness amid Modi support in Gujarat
Rumble over joblessness amid Modi support in Gujarat

More like this

Salman Khan Makes A Promise

Salman Khan Makes A Promise

Dance With RED HOT Mouni Roy!

Dance With RED HOT Mouni Roy!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances