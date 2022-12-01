Like Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Poster? VOTE!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Only 55 days left to go before we get to watch Shah Rukh Khan in his new film, Pathaan!

But if you can't wait, Shah Rukh Khan offers a sneak peek by releasing the film's poster.

Pathaan is SRK's first film after 2018's Zero and will release on January 25.

Khan, playing a spy, writes, 'Peti baandh li hai..? Toh chalein!!! #55DaysToPathaan Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.'

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan will make special appearances.

Yash Raj Films, celebrating 50 years of movie-making, is reportedly planning to turn Pathaan into a franchise.

