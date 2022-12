Kartik Shares His Heart

Kartik Aaryan's latest release Freddy has been reviewed as agonisingly dumb and that's perhaps why film folk stayed away from its special screening at Yash Raj Films Studios on Thursday evening.

Whatever verdict his films may receive, Kartik Aaryan remains a charmer who is always willing to share his heart with his fans.

Leading lady Alaya F brings her family along.

Proud mum Pooja Bedi arrives with...

...Her daddy, and Alaya's grandfather, Kabir Bedi.

Alaya recently starred in Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.