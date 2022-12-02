Priyanka: Find yourself a guy that...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on December 1.
Though PeeCee was in Jeddah attending a movie premiere, she revealed her heart on Instagram, sharing this picture and captioning it: 'Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you're loved. Happy anniversary babe.'
Nick went down memory lane too and posted pictures from their wedding.
He wrote, 'And just like that it's been 4 years. happy anniversary my love. @priyankachopra.'
Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018.
They welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022.