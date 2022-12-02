Priyanka: Find yourself a guy that...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on December 1.

Though PeeCee was in Jeddah attending a movie premiere, she revealed her heart on Instagram, sharing this picture and captioning it: 'Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you're loved. Happy anniversary babe.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Nick went down memory lane too and posted pictures from their wedding.

He wrote, 'And just like that it's been 4 years. happy anniversary my love. @priyankachopra.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018.

They welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022.