News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Priyanka: Find yourself a guy that...

Priyanka: Find yourself a guy that...

By Rediff Movies
December 02, 2022 14:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on December 1.

Though PeeCee was in Jeddah attending a movie premiere, she revealed her heart on Instagram, sharing this picture and captioning it: 'Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you're loved. Happy anniversary babe.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Nick went down memory lane too and posted pictures from their wedding

He wrote, 'And just like that it's been 4 years. happy anniversary my love. @priyankachopra.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018.

They welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Priyanka is UNSTOPPABLE!
Why Priyanka is UNSTOPPABLE!
Priyanka-Nick's LOVED-UP Pix
Priyanka-Nick's LOVED-UP Pix
Finally, We Get To See Priyanka's Daughter!
Finally, We Get To See Priyanka's Daughter!
In narco test too, Aaftab admits to killing Shraddha
In narco test too, Aaftab admits to killing Shraddha
Guess Who Just Joined The Style Club!
Guess Who Just Joined The Style Club!
Mumbai police announces prohibitory order till Jan 2
Mumbai police announces prohibitory order till Jan 2
e-Rupee: RBI creates Rs 1.71 crore of digital currency
e-Rupee: RBI creates Rs 1.71 crore of digital currency

More like this

The Best of Priyanka Chopra, RANKED!

The Best of Priyanka Chopra, RANKED!

8 Times Priyanka NAILED The Desi Look!

8 Times Priyanka NAILED The Desi Look!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances