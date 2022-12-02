What's Shah Rukh Doing With Priyanka?

Bollywood made heads turn at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, when its biggest stars attended opening night.

Shah Rukh Khan recently wrapped up the shooting of his new film Dunki in Saudi Arabia, and hopped over to the film fest to celebrate that evergreen film of his.

Photograph: Eamonn M McCormack/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

Yes, we're talking about Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

The world never tires of this Aditya Chopra classic, and Shah Rukh Khan recreated his signature arms-wide-open move for Kajol, to euphoric cheers.

Photograph: Eamonn M McCormack/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

Everyone wants to take their favourite onscreen jodi home!

Photograph: Eamonn M McCormack/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

In an interview to Deadline, Khan spoke about his forthcoming film Pathaan and said, 'I've never done an action film. I've done some really sweet love stories, some social dramas, some bad guys but nobody was taking me for action. I am 57 years old so I thought, for the next 10 years I'm going to do action films.'

Photograph: Tim P Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

SRK was honoured with an award at the film festival, and sitting right up front cheering him was his Don co-star Priyanka Chopra!

Photograph: Tim P Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

Incidentally, Priyanka and Shah Rukh also attended the premiere of Shekhar Kapur's What's Love Got To Do With It.

Photograph: Tim P Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

Looking gorgeous in a golden sequenced gown, PeeCee didn't mind catching a movie premiere on her fourth wedding anniversary on December 1.

Photograph: Eamonn M McCormack/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

Director Shekhar Kapur takes a bow with the team of What's Love Got To Do With It: Actor Jeff Mirza, British Pakistani Musician Naughty Boy, Jemima Khan (who has written the screenplay) and Actors Sajal Aly and Shabana Azmi.

Photograph: Eamonn M McCormack/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

A R Rahman was also among the highlights of the festival.