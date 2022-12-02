Ranveer and Rohit's Cirkus Madness!

Rohit Shetty, that king of blockbusters, and his 'comedy-verse' of actors came together to launch the trailer of their next laughathon, Cirkus.

The event, as expected, was as entertaining as Shetty's movies.

Ranveer Singh made some interesting revelations.

"Pandhra saal se main rah dekh raha hoon ki main kab karonga aisi picture? (I have been waiting to act in such a movie for 15 years)," Ranveer says, referring to Shetty's hit film Golmaal, which makes a brief appearance at the end of the Cirkus trailer.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com brings us fun clips from the launch:

Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma play double roles in Cirkus, a film that takes inspiration from the Bard's The Comedy Of Errors (Decades ago, a group of amazingly talented people had doffed their collective hats to the same play and, in 1982, brought to us the rib-tickling Angoor. Director Gulzar's superbly selected cast included Sanjeev Kumar, Deven Verma, Deepti Naval, Moushumi Chatterjee and Utpal Dutt).

The trailer has its amusing moments, especially that big USP, but does it make Johnny Lever laugh?

Ranveer, however, is determined to keep everyone in splits as he comes up with some zany confessions!

Which brings to mind the question -- at some point or the other, you must have wondered why Ranveer is so atrangi?!

Rohit Shetty makes a brave stab at answering that question.

Everyone's a little scared of Rohit Shetty. But who can make Rohit nervous? We'll let Siddhartha Jadhav -- with roles in Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Golmaal Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi, he's a regular in Shetty's films -- tell you.

While the film will release on December 23, here are some more 'mad' moments from Cirkus's trailer launch.

In keeping with the film's retro theme, Ranveer and Pooja Hegde dance to songs like Eena Meena Deeka (Aasha, 1957) and Aao Twist Karein (Bhoot Bungla, 1965).

Jacqueline Fernandez leaves her problems behind and lets her bright smile shine for the cameras!

In Rohit Shetty's comedy-verse are (first row, left to right) Johnny Lever, Pooja Hegde, Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sulbha Arya, Ashwini Kalsekar. (Second row, left to right) Anil Charanjeett, Siddhartha Jadhav, Sanjay Mishra, Rohit Shetty, Bhushan Kumar, Varun Sharma. (Third row, left to right) Aashish Warang, Umakant Patil, Vijay Patkar, Vrajesh Hirjee, Tiku Talsania, Brijendra Kala.

Before he wraps up for the day, Rohit Shetty turns the camera on the photographers.