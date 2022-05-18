Cannes: Two Legends, One Frame

A 11-member Indian delegation led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur walked the red carpet at the inaugural event at the Cannes film festival where India has been named as the 'country of honour' at the Marche du Film, the business counterpart of the marquee event.

Mame Khan, the well-known Manganiyar singer from Rajasthan, became the first folk artiste to open the red carpet event for the Indian contingent at Cannes.

Thakur, along with Oscar winner music maestro A R Rahman, Grammy winner Composer Ricky Kej, lyricist-poet-adman-writer-censor board chief Prasoon Joshi and veteran director Shekhar Kapur attended the screening of the opening film, Coupez! (Final Cut) by French director Michel Hazanavicius.

R Madhavan, who has worked as an actor and producer in six languages, was part of the delegation. As were movie stars Tamannah Bhatia and Pooja Hegde.

Madhavan's film Rocketry will premiere at the Palais des Festivals on May 19.

Vani Tripathi, actress, former BJP national secretary and member of the Central Board of Film Certification, was also part of the delegation.

India has been named the first-ever 'country of honour' at Marche du Film, the business counterpart of the Cannes film festival.

India is also a 'country of honour' at Cannes Next, under which five new startups would be given an opportunity to pitch to the audio-visual industry.

Ten Indian professionals will participate on Animation Day networking.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Indian delegation in Cannes.

IMAGE: 'Only @manishmalhotra05 Can make an already special and memorable day even more special,' posts R Madhavan from the India Pavilion.

'Thank you for making me feel so good about myself. My confidence soared because of you guys . Thank you @manishmalhotraworld'.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is now a regular Cannes.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A R Rahman is all set to make his directorial debut with Le Musk, a virtual reality film that will have its world premiere at Cannes XR.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: One legend with another -- that's Rahman with Kamal Haasan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy A R Rahman/Instagram

IMAGE: Prasoon Joshi with Grammy winner Ricky Kej.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Ricky Kej, Vani Tripathi, Madhavan, Prasoon, Anurag Thakur, Nawaz and Shekhar Kapur.

Photograph: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

IMAGE: They are joined by Mame Khan, the famed Manganiyar singer from Rajasthan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy AR Rahman/Instagram

With inputs by PTI.