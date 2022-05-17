News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Deepika's Stunning First Appearance At Cannes!

Deepika's Stunning First Appearance At Cannes!

By Rediff Movies
May 17, 2022 12:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Deepika Padukone made her first appearance as a jury member at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Of course, she has been attending the festival since 2017 and her appearances have been fabulous (See here, here and here).

Despite a 11 hour flight from Los Angeles -- where, as Louis Vuitton's latest star, she stopped to watch LV's 2023 Cruise Show -- she looked well-rested as she met fellow jury members for dinner at the Grand Hyatt Hotel Martinez.

 

Please click on the images for a look at Deepika's lovely smile.

 

IMAGE: Deepika looked stunning in a sleeveless mini from Louis Vuitton's Fall collection, that she matched with thigh-high boots and a black-and-gold sling bag.
Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Wavy open tresses, smokey eyes and a nude lipstick completed her look.
Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Deepika's sparkly outfit stood out as she posed with jury member Jasmine Trinca and jury Chairperson Joachim Trier on a balcony at the Hotel Martinez.
Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

 

IMAGE: There's the whole jury -- (beginning from the left) Cannes Film Festival President Pierre Lescure, Cannes Film Festival General Delegate Thierry Fremaux, jury members Ladj Ly, Vincent Lindon, Jeff Nichols, Asghar Farhadi, Deepika, Rebecca Hall, Jasmine and Joachim.
Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Cannes 2019: Is this Deepika's MOST DARING look?
Cannes 2019: Is this Deepika's MOST DARING look?
Akshay Covid +ve Again, Skips Cannes
Akshay Covid +ve Again, Skips Cannes
Cannes: Doesn't Aishwarya look stunning?
Cannes: Doesn't Aishwarya look stunning?
Twitter openly left-wing, censors right-wingers: Staff
Twitter openly left-wing, censors right-wingers: Staff
Meet Dot From The Archies
Meet Dot From The Archies
Pappu Sardar Celebrates Mad's Birthday
Pappu Sardar Celebrates Mad's Birthday
Sedition-charged Sharjeel's bail hearing on May 26
Sedition-charged Sharjeel's bail hearing on May 26

More like this

Deepika, now on Cannes Duty

Deepika, now on Cannes Duty

Deepika Leaves For Cannes

Deepika Leaves For Cannes

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances