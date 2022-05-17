Deepika's Stunning First Appearance At Cannes!

Deepika Padukone made her first appearance as a jury member at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Of course, she has been attending the festival since 2017 and her appearances have been fabulous (See here, here and here).

Despite a 11 hour flight from Los Angeles -- where, as Louis Vuitton's latest star, she stopped to watch LV's 2023 Cruise Show -- she looked well-rested as she met fellow jury members for dinner at the Grand Hyatt Hotel Martinez.

Please click on the images for a look at Deepika's lovely smile.

IMAGE: Deepika looked stunning in a sleeveless mini from Louis Vuitton's Fall collection, that she matched with thigh-high boots and a black-and-gold sling bag.

Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

IMAGE: Wavy open tresses, smokey eyes and a nude lipstick completed her look.

Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

IMAGE: Deepika's sparkly outfit stood out as she posed with jury member Jasmine Trinca and jury Chairperson Joachim Trier on a balcony at the Hotel Martinez.

Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

IMAGE: There's the whole jury -- (beginning from the left) Cannes Film Festival President Pierre Lescure, Cannes Film Festival General Delegate Thierry Fremaux, jury members Ladj Ly, Vincent Lindon, Jeff Nichols, Asghar Farhadi, Deepika, Rebecca Hall, Jasmine and Joachim.

Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters