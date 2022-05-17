REVEALED! Secret Behind Sunny Leone's GLOW

'At this point, my life is not about making plans.

'It's about enjoying the fruits of my labour with my loved ones.'

IMAGE: Sunny Leone. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

It's not been easy being Sunny Leone.

From the nation's favourite pin-up girl, to actress, to wife, to mother, each avatar has come with challenges.

And Sunny had faced all of them with aplomb and dignity.

The actress, who turned 41 on May 13, tells Subhash K Jha, "I do not have financial back-up, so it's just Daniel and I providing for ourselves and our children. And I'm so proud of that."

You turned a year older on May 13. What was your birthday like?

My husband Daniel Weber threw a birthday party for me. He said it's that time of the year when we must celebrate.

I am not a birthday person. But he invited all the people we've worked with. All our close friends in Mumbai were there.

We had an amazing night.

It is said that life begins at 40. Do you agree?

I have no idea what you are talking about. I am in my thirties and that is where I shall remain for the rest of my life.

IMAGE: Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

The last two years have been tough on all of us. How have they been for you?

Yes, the last two years have been tough on everyone, me included. But I am fortunate that I have Daniel. We had each other to see us through.

Another bright spot during those dark days was that we got the time to sort many business matters. We also got so much time to spend with the kids.

I think that's how a lot of people survived the pandemic.

And now, all of us have created a whole new way of living.

How do you assess your progress in Bollywood so far?

How do I assess my progress in Bollywood (laughs)?

As long as I am working and able to provide for my family, then I am doing absolutely wonderfully.

I do not have financial back-up, so it's just Daniel and I providing for ourselves and our children. And I'm so proud of that.

IMAGE: Sunny and Daniel with daughter Nisha and sons Noah and Asher. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Looking after three kids can be tough for any mother. How do you manage to glow all the time?

The glow comes from taking care of my children. Just looking at them makes me so happy.

They bring sunshine into my life, although I must admit they can quite a handful at times.

There are three of them and often quite demanding. But they are the love of my life.

What do you think of the OTT revolution?

The OTT platform is amazing. If you, as an entertainer, are not on it already, then you are losing out.

Every entertainer should try their hardest to be a part of the digital world as much as possible.

We live in a world and society that's changing every second and, if you are not on board, then you are missing out.

There are celebrities who don't want to go digital. And that's great. Because that means I will get more work on OTT (laughs).

On a more serious note, I hope everyone finds a place in this changing world.

IMAGE: Sunny Leone. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

If you had the chance to change one thing in your life, what would it be?

Looking back at my life, at least during the last four years, I wish I could change my habit of eating with my kids.

Gosh, children's food is so good! I don't know why.

As far as my professional life is concerned, I wouldn't want to change a thing. Everything that has happened has been absolutely amazing.

And this year is equally amazing too. People will get to see all the work I've done during the past two years.

Your immediate plans?

My immediate plans? To keep working, enjoying my time with my family as much as I can and just enjoying life.

At this point, my life is not about making plans. It's about enjoying the fruits of my labour with my loved ones.