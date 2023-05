Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mrunal Thakur, who has been posting gorgeous pictures from Cannes, stole the show in her first red carpet walk at the film festival.

Mrunal attended the Black Flies screening on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mrunal chose a structured white cutout gown, with ruffled frills and a long train.

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

She added bling with big sparkly earrings.

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mrunal is representing the vodka brand Grey Goose at the festival.