Mrunal's Living Her Dream In Cannes!

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Mrunal Thakur shared glimpses of her debut look from Cannes.

Mrunal sported a blingy black jacket over a black corset.

Accentuating her look with laced black pants, she upped her fashion game with bright eye makeup and danglers.

'I didn't come this far to only come this far,' Mrunal says. '#YesICannes Ready to take on the @festivaldecannes experience. Join me on this glamorous little journey #StayTuned.'

Mrunal's jacket and pants were from Designer Dhruv Kapoor's collection.

'I was always punished in school for day-dreaming... Well I am living that dream all day now', Mrunal recalls.

'Chronicling my #ViveLeVoyage journey with Grey Goose at Cannes 2023 -- the ultimate stage where film meets fashion.'

'I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honour to represent Grey Goose at such a prestigious platform.

'I am looking forward to interacting with global film-makers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer.'

With inputs from ANI