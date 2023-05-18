News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Mrunal's Living Her Dream In Cannes!

Mrunal's Living Her Dream In Cannes!

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 18, 2023 10:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Mrunal Thakur shared glimpses of her debut look from Cannes.

 

 

Mrunal sported a blingy black jacket over a black corset.

 

Accentuating her look with laced black pants, she upped her fashion game with bright eye makeup and danglers.

 

'I didn't come this far to only come this far,' Mrunal says. '#YesICannes Ready to take on the @festivaldecannes experience. Join me on this glamorous little journey #StayTuned.'

 

Mrunal's jacket and pants were from Designer Dhruv Kapoor's collection.

 

'I was always punished in school for day-dreaming... Well I am living that dream all day now', Mrunal recalls.

 

'Chronicling my #ViveLeVoyage journey with Grey Goose at Cannes 2023 -- the ultimate stage where film meets fashion.'

 

'I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honour to represent Grey Goose at such a prestigious platform.

'I am looking forward to interacting with global film-makers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer.'

With inputs from ANI

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Sara's Lehenga At Cannes. Hit Or Miss?
Sara's Lehenga At Cannes. Hit Or Miss?
Manushi Is A Vision In White
Manushi Is A Vision In White
Esha's Stunning Cannes Debut!
Esha's Stunning Cannes Debut!
Urvashi Gives Alligators A Miss!
Urvashi Gives Alligators A Miss!
Siddaramaiah to be K'taka CM, Shivakumar his deputy
Siddaramaiah to be K'taka CM, Shivakumar his deputy
When Ben Stokes Teased Bravo...
When Ben Stokes Teased Bravo...
Rijiju shifted from law ministry, replaced by Meghwal
Rijiju shifted from law ministry, replaced by Meghwal

More like this

Cannes: Monga, Murugan Showcase Tradition

Cannes: Monga, Murugan Showcase Tradition

What Was Urvashi Doing With Alligators?

What Was Urvashi Doing With Alligators?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances