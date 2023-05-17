News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Manushi Is A Vision In White

Manushi Is A Vision In White

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 17, 2023 11:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Like Esha Gupta, Manushi Chhillar also attended the screening of Johnny Depp's historical drama Jeanne Du Barry for which the star received a seven-minute standing ovation.

 

Photograph: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Manushi looks like a white Cinderella in the couture gown by Fovari.

 

Photograph: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Dressed like a modern day princess, she wore an off-shoulder white tulle gown.

 

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Manushi wore a statement necklace to adorn her look and finger ring.

 

Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Manushi, who recently celebrated her 26th birthday, took pride in walking the red carpet.

On the work front, Manushi will be seen in Tehran with John Abraham and Operation Valentine with Varun Tej.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Esha's Stunning Cannes Debut!
Esha's Stunning Cannes Debut!
Ash, Deepika, Sonam's Cannes Moments
Ash, Deepika, Sonam's Cannes Moments
How Pooja Wooed Cannes!
How Pooja Wooed Cannes!
Tesla may be revving up interest in India, again
Tesla may be revving up interest in India, again
Sara's Lehenga At Cannes. Hit Or Miss?
Sara's Lehenga At Cannes. Hit Or Miss?
Protesting wrestlers march to Hanuman temple
Protesting wrestlers march to Hanuman temple
How Stoinis Exploded!
How Stoinis Exploded!

More like this

Cannes: Tamannaah Stuns In Black!

Cannes: Tamannaah Stuns In Black!

Who's Aditi Waiting For?

Who's Aditi Waiting For?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances