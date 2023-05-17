Manushi Is A Vision In White

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Like Esha Gupta, Manushi Chhillar also attended the screening of Johnny Depp's historical drama Jeanne Du Barry for which the star received a seven-minute standing ovation.

Photograph: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Manushi looks like a white Cinderella in the couture gown by Fovari.

Photograph: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Dressed like a modern day princess, she wore an off-shoulder white tulle gown.

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Manushi wore a statement necklace to adorn her look and finger ring.

Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Manushi, who recently celebrated her 26th birthday, took pride in walking the red carpet.

On the work front, Manushi will be seen in Tehran with John Abraham and Operation Valentine with Varun Tej.