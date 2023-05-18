Urvashi Gives Alligators A Miss!

Urvashi Rautela attended the screening of Hirokazu Kore-eda's Japanese film Kaibutsu aka Monster at Cannes on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Urvashi wore a bright orange ruffled gown with sequins and pearl work.
Urvashi sends the paps a kiss.
Tying one's hair in a bun seems to be popular with our stars on the red carpet.
Urvashi dispensed with alligators this time.
Since her neck piece became centre of memes, Urvashi explains on Instagram, 'To all members of media, I have sentiments attached with my high-jeweled crocodile masterpiece necklace.'
She completed her look with dewy makeup, kohl in her eyes, and a dash of lipstick.
Urvashi is at Cannes for a photocall launch for the Parveen Babi biopic, which will see her star as the late movie star.