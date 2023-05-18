News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Urvashi Gives Alligators A Miss!

Urvashi Gives Alligators A Miss!

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 18, 2023 10:54 IST
Photograph: Ernesto S Ruscio/Getty Images for Campari

Urvashi Rautela attended the screening of Hirokazu Kore-eda's Japanese film Kaibutsu aka Monster at Cannes on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

 

Photograph: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Urvashi wore a bright orange ruffled gown with sequins and pearl work.

 

Photograph: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Urvashi sends the paps a kiss.

 

Photograph: Guillaume Horcajuelo/Pool/Getty Images

Tying one's hair in a bun seems to be popular with our stars on the red carpet.

 

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Urvashi dispensed with alligators this time.

 

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Since her neck piece became centre of memes, Urvashi explains on Instagram, 'To all members of media, I have sentiments attached with my high-jeweled crocodile masterpiece necklace.'

 

Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

She completed her look with dewy makeup, kohl in her eyes, and a dash of lipstick.

 

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Urvashi is at Cannes for a photocall launch for the Parveen Babi biopic, which will see her star as the late movie star.

