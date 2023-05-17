Esha's Stunning Cannes Debut!

Esha Gupta walked the red carpet in a stunning gown at Cannes on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Esha is at Cannes as part of the Government of India delegation.
Esha attended the premiere of the festival's opening film, Jeanne Du Barry, which is Johnny Depp's comeback movie.
Her ivory pink gown by Designer Nicolas Jebran had a very bold high slit.
She wore a collared gown with a plunging neckline covered in a mesh with floral details.
She tied her hair into a bun, and her make-up was minimalist with a nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, and a shade of maroon lipstick.
A pair of earrings, statement rings and blingy heels completed her Cannes red carpet debut look.