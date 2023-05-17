News
Esha's Stunning Cannes Debut!

Esha's Stunning Cannes Debut!

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 17, 2023 10:24 IST
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Esha Gupta walked the red carpet in a stunning gown at Cannes on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

 

Photograph: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Esha is at Cannes as part of the Government of India delegation.

 

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Esha attended the premiere of the festival's opening film, Jeanne Du Barry, which is Johnny Depp's comeback movie.

 

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Her ivory pink gown by Designer Nicolas Jebran had a very bold high slit.

 

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

She wore a collared gown with a plunging neckline covered in a mesh with floral details.

 

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

She tied her hair into a bun, and her make-up was minimalist with a nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, and a shade of maroon lipstick.

 

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

A pair of earrings, statement rings and blingy heels completed her Cannes red carpet debut look.

REDIFF MOVIES
