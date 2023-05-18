Sara Creates Magic At Cannes!

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

After wearing a lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for her Cannes debut, Sara Ali Khan chose a monochrome beaded bralette blouse with a saree styled skirt draped over her arm -- also created by Abu-Sandeep -- for the day two photoshoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

She wore matching pearls and tied her hair in a neat bun.

Sara posted pictures on Instagram and wrote, 'I guess you Cannes do it again.'

Her outfit won the approval: 'Love this look of urs Sara. Good vibes and love for you.. Ur the best', noted one fan.

'Replica of your grandma #sharmilatagoreji with her 60s-70s look in your first picture is breathtaking', cooed another.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Explaining the design philosophy behind Sara's outfit, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla said: 'Sara Ali Khan creates magic in monochrome at Cannes 2023 in #abujanisandeepkhosla Couture.

'She dons an off-white chamois satin trailing skirt with an attached drape, intricately bordered with black and white tiny beads and crystals.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

'An edgy halter neck blouse, embellished with black and white beads and crystals with multiple rows of pearls adds a twist to her chic look.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

'Sara's ensemble captures the essence of modern Indian fashion at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara styled the ensemble with minimalist jewelry. Apart from a black and white pearl necklace, she wore pretty ear studs and high heels.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

She completed her look with bold winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, dark brows, subtle eye shadow, mauve lip shade.