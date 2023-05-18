Sara Creates Magic At Cannes!

After wearing a lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for her Cannes debut, Sara Ali Khan chose a monochrome beaded bralette blouse with a saree styled skirt draped over her arm -- also created by Abu-Sandeep -- for the day two photoshoot.
She wore matching pearls and tied her hair in a neat bun.
Sara posted pictures on Instagram and wrote, 'I guess you Cannes do it again.'
Her outfit won the approval: 'Love this look of urs Sara. Good vibes and love for you.. Ur the best', noted one fan.
'Replica of your grandma #sharmilatagoreji with her 60s-70s look in your first picture is breathtaking', cooed another.
Explaining the design philosophy behind Sara's outfit, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla said: 'Sara Ali Khan creates magic in monochrome at Cannes 2023 in #abujanisandeepkhosla Couture.
'She dons an off-white chamois satin trailing skirt with an attached drape, intricately bordered with black and white tiny beads and crystals.'
'An edgy halter neck blouse, embellished with black and white beads and crystals with multiple rows of pearls adds a twist to her chic look.'
'Sara's ensemble captures the essence of modern Indian fashion at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.'
Sara styled the ensemble with minimalist jewelry. Apart from a black and white pearl necklace, she wore pretty ear studs and high heels.
She completed her look with bold winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, dark brows, subtle eye shadow, mauve lip shade.