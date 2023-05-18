News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sara Creates Magic At Cannes!

Sara Creates Magic At Cannes!

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 18, 2023 09:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

After wearing a lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for her Cannes debut, Sara Ali Khan chose a monochrome beaded bralette blouse with a saree styled skirt draped over her arm -- also created by Abu-Sandeep -- for the day two photoshoot.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

She wore matching pearls and tied her hair in a neat bun.

Sara posted pictures on Instagram and wrote, 'I guess you Cannes do it again.'

Her outfit won the approval: 'Love this look of urs Sara. Good vibes and love for you.. Ur the best', noted one fan.

'Replica of your grandma #sharmilatagoreji with her 60s-70s look in your first picture is breathtaking', cooed another.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Explaining the design philosophy behind Sara's outfit, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla said: 'Sara Ali Khan creates magic in monochrome at Cannes 2023 in #abujanisandeepkhosla Couture.

'She dons an off-white chamois satin trailing skirt with an attached drape, intricately bordered with black and white tiny beads and crystals.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

'An edgy halter neck blouse, embellished with black and white beads and crystals with multiple rows of pearls adds a twist to her chic look.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

'Sara's ensemble captures the essence of modern Indian fashion at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara styled the ensemble with minimalist jewelry. Apart from a black and white pearl necklace, she wore pretty ear studs and high heels.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

She completed her look with bold winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, dark brows, subtle eye shadow, mauve lip shade.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Sara's Lehenga At Cannes. Hit Or Miss?
Sara's Lehenga At Cannes. Hit Or Miss?
Manushi Is A Vision In White
Manushi Is A Vision In White
Esha's Stunning Cannes Debut!
Esha's Stunning Cannes Debut!
Siddaramaiah to be K'taka CM, Shivakumar his deputy
Siddaramaiah to be K'taka CM, Shivakumar his deputy
Pretty, Pretty Woman Nyrraa Banerjee
Pretty, Pretty Woman Nyrraa Banerjee
Cruise drug raid: CBI to quiz Sameer Wankhede today
Cruise drug raid: CBI to quiz Sameer Wankhede today
Has Dalai Lama Joined The Royals?
Has Dalai Lama Joined The Royals?

More like this

Cannes: Monga, Murugan Showcase Tradition

Cannes: Monga, Murugan Showcase Tradition

What Was Urvashi Doing With Alligators?

What Was Urvashi Doing With Alligators?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances