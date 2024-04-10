Bollywood's Cool Summer Style Tips

Whether off to a wedding, a holiday or a date, get inspired by our glamorous ladies this summer!
Namrata Thakker compiles some interesting fashion tips from the stars.
We love how Shanaya Kapoor is vibing in her pink maxi dress, which is an absolute summer staple for every fashion enthusiast.
Going to a summer wedding and want to make an impression?
Take a leaf out of Priyanka Chopra's fashion book and wear a blush sari gown with a strapless blouse and a statement neck-piece.
Or opt for a shimmery neon pink sari like Radhika Madan. In fact, she gives us tips for every wedding occasion!
Deepika Padukone's all white ensemble is nothing but power casual dressing at its best.
While summers are to flaunt whites and pastels, Sobhita Dhulipala slays in black like a true fashionista.
Denim on denim is never an easy pull but Rakul Singh makes it effortlessly chic.
Nothing screams summer like a pair of shorts and a colourful top.
Nushrrat Bharrucha has definitely got it right while holidaying in Goa.
Television hottie Nia Sharma shows us that a summer wardrobe can be fun and flirty in her baby pink crochet maxi dress with a plunging neckline.
Before you take a splash in the water, take inspiration from Bhumi Pednekar in her cut-out strapless monokini.
All about comfort yet very stylish! Divya Khossla's airport look gets a big thumbs up from us.