News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bollywood's Cool Summer Style Tips

Bollywood's Cool Summer Style Tips

By NAMRATA THAKKER
April 10, 2024 09:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Whether off to a wedding, a holiday or a date, get inspired by our glamorous ladies this summer!

Namrata Thakker compiles some interesting fashion tips from the stars.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

We love how Shanaya Kapoor is vibing in her pink maxi dress, which is an absolute summer staple for every fashion enthusiast.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Going to a summer wedding and want to make an impression?

Take a leaf out of Priyanka Chopra's fashion book and wear a blush sari gown with a strapless blouse and a statement neck-piece.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

Or opt for a shimmery neon pink sari like Radhika Madan. In fact, she gives us tips for every wedding occasion!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone's all white ensemble is nothing but power casual dressing at its best.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

While summers are to flaunt whites and pastels, Sobhita Dhulipala slays in black like a true fashionista.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Denim on denim is never an easy pull but Rakul Singh makes it effortlessly chic.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrrat Bharrucha/Instagram

Nothing screams summer like a pair of shorts and a colourful top.

Nushrrat Bharrucha has definitely got it right while holidaying in Goa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Television hottie Nia Sharma shows us that a summer wardrobe can be fun and flirty in her baby pink crochet maxi dress with a plunging neckline.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Before you take a splash in the water, take inspiration from Bhumi Pednekar in her cut-out strapless monokini.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khossla/Instagram

All about comfort yet very stylish! Divya Khossla's airport look gets a big thumbs up from us.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Looking At Starry Holiday Hot Spots
Looking At Starry Holiday Hot Spots
Katrina Gets The Summer Blues
Katrina Gets The Summer Blues
How Bollywood Beats The Summer Heat
How Bollywood Beats The Summer Heat
'Why Are We Being Made To Suffer?'
'Why Are We Being Made To Suffer?'
LS poll: Lalu's 2 daughters among 22 RJD candidates
LS poll: Lalu's 2 daughters among 22 RJD candidates
The Most Important Contest In Kerala
The Most Important Contest In Kerala
Is Intermittent Fasting Healthy?
Is Intermittent Fasting Healthy?

More like this

Bollywood Goes On A Summer Holiday!

Bollywood Goes On A Summer Holiday!

10 Ways to be Summer Ready

10 Ways to be Summer Ready

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances