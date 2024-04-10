Bollywood's Cool Summer Style Tips

Whether off to a wedding, a holiday or a date, get inspired by our glamorous ladies this summer!

Namrata Thakker compiles some interesting fashion tips from the stars.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

We love how Shanaya Kapoor is vibing in her pink maxi dress, which is an absolute summer staple for every fashion enthusiast.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Going to a summer wedding and want to make an impression?

Take a leaf out of Priyanka Chopra's fashion book and wear a blush sari gown with a strapless blouse and a statement neck-piece.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

Or opt for a shimmery neon pink sari like Radhika Madan. In fact, she gives us tips for every wedding occasion!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone's all white ensemble is nothing but power casual dressing at its best.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

While summers are to flaunt whites and pastels, Sobhita Dhulipala slays in black like a true fashionista.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Denim on denim is never an easy pull but Rakul Singh makes it effortlessly chic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrrat Bharrucha/Instagram

Nothing screams summer like a pair of shorts and a colourful top.

Nushrrat Bharrucha has definitely got it right while holidaying in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Television hottie Nia Sharma shows us that a summer wardrobe can be fun and flirty in her baby pink crochet maxi dress with a plunging neckline.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Before you take a splash in the water, take inspiration from Bhumi Pednekar in her cut-out strapless monokini.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khossla/Instagram

All about comfort yet very stylish! Divya Khossla's airport look gets a big thumbs up from us.