Beat The Heat Like Bollywood

With temperatures rising all over our incredible India, a lesson or two from Bollywood on how to beat the heat this summer.

Please click on the images to know what we mean.

IMAGE: Cool yourself down with ice cream, like Vaani Kapoor does.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: If that's not enough, just feel the cool blast from the fridge.

Rasika Dugal indulges herself as she goes through healthy meal options.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

IMAGE: Keep your insides cool too as Kunal Kapoor picks a light diet for the summer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Take a tip from Malaika Arora and take out those shorts.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

IMAGE: Or just wear your hair short, like Swastika Mukherjee does.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swastika Mukherjee/Instagram

IMAGE: Don't forget your sunglasses when you step out like Krstle D'souza makes sure.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'souza/Instagram

IMAGE: If you are heading to the beach, don't forget to apply sunscreen lotion, Sophie Choudry reminds us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

IMAGE: No hat is big enough to save you from the blazing sun, Mouni Roy would like you to know.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

IMAGE: Stay in the shade as often as possible, says Erica Fernandes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram