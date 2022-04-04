News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Beat The Heat Like Bollywood

Beat The Heat Like Bollywood

By Rediff Movies
April 04, 2022 09:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With temperatures rising all over our incredible India, a lesson or two from Bollywood on how to beat the heat this summer.

Please click on the images to know what we mean.

 

IMAGE: Cool yourself down with ice cream, like Vaani Kapoor does.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: If that's not enough, just feel the cool blast from the fridge.
Rasika Dugal indulges herself as she goes through healthy meal options.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Keep your insides cool too as Kunal Kapoor picks a light diet for the summer.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Take a tip from Malaika Arora and take out those shorts.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Or just wear your hair short, like Swastika Mukherjee does.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Swastika Mukherjee/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Don't forget your sunglasses when you step out like Krstle D'souza makes sure.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'souza/Instagram

 

IMAGE: If you are heading to the beach, don't forget to apply sunscreen lotion, Sophie Choudry reminds us.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

 

IMAGE: No hat is big enough to save you from the blazing sun, Mouni Roy would like you to know.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Stay in the shade as often as possible, says Erica Fernandes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Bollywood's Top 15 Summer Hits
Bollywood's Top 15 Summer Hits
Lessons from Bollywood: How to spend the summer holidays!
Lessons from Bollywood: How to spend the summer holidays!
Shama, Priyanka, Jacqueline: Meet the water babies
Shama, Priyanka, Jacqueline: Meet the water babies
CSK to back out-of-form Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK to back out-of-form Ruturaj Gaikwad
Sri Lanka's cabinet resigns en masse as crisis deepens
Sri Lanka's cabinet resigns en masse as crisis deepens
Spain's Alcaraz delighted by call from the king
Spain's Alcaraz delighted by call from the king
Meet the youngest Miami Open champion
Meet the youngest Miami Open champion

More like this

How to beat the heat, Bollywood style!

How to beat the heat, Bollywood style!

Summer Fashion, Bollywood style

Summer Fashion, Bollywood style

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances