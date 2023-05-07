Katrina Gets The Summer Blues

Sara gets poetic... Mithila goes for a concert... Rajkummar is in New York...
Katrina Kaif gets the 'summer blues', and we can't look away!
Pooja Hegde says hello from Sri Lanka.
Rashmika Mandanna shows off her favourite picture.
Sara Ali Khan gets poetic under the full moon:
'Hello Full Moon Phase
'Snow-clad mountains with sunny rays
'Sitting by the fire enjoying the flame the haze
'Nights are warm, sun-kissed swim in the days
'Phones been off this week so time to hear what sara says.'
Mithila Palkar watches the Backstreet Boys in concert in Mumbai and writes, 'Oh the nostalgia! First concert of my life and I couldn’t have asked for a better gig to start with!'
Suhana Khan shares a happy picture from New York.
Rajkummar Rao is also holidaying in New York.