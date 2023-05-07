News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Katrina Gets The Summer Blues

Katrina Gets The Summer Blues

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 07, 2023 10:00 IST
Sara gets poetic... Mithila goes for a concert... Rajkummar is in New York... 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif gets the 'summer blues', and we can't look away!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde says hello from Sri Lanka.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna shows off her favourite picture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan gets poetic under the full moon:
'Hello Full Moon Phase
'Snow-clad mountains with sunny rays
'Sitting by the fire enjoying the flame the haze
'Nights are warm, sun-kissed swim in the days
'Phones been off this week so time to hear what sara says.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar watches the Backstreet Boys in concert in Mumbai and writes, 'Oh the nostalgia! First concert of my life and I couldn’t have asked for a better gig to start with!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Suhana Khan shares a happy picture from New York.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Rajkummar Rao is also holidaying in New York.

REDIFF MOVIES
