Bollywood Goes On A Summer Holiday!

When the temperatures start soaring, it's the perfect excuse for our celebs to go on a summer holiday.
Namrata Thakker looks at film folk enjoying their summer holidays at their favourite destinations.
Mrunal Thakur goes on a bikini beach holiday to Sri Lanka.
Shanaya Kapoor picks beautiful Alibaug across the bay.
Rakul Singh feels one with nature in Lonavala.
Divyanka Tripathi goes on a biking trip to Lonavala.
Sunny Leone gets adventurous at the Houston Space Center.
Even as her new release Gaslight starts streaming on OTT, Sara Ali Khan takes off to Udaipur for a quick getaway.
Kareena Kapoor Khan took an early holiday to South Africa with hubby Saif Ali Khan, and children Taimur and Jeh.
Shruti Hassan goes solo tripping to Kodaikanal to make beautiful memories for herself... with herself.
Neha Dhupia giving us beach wear goals as she holidays with her family in the Maldives.
Sonakshi Sinha, who will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Web series Heeramandi, is chilling in Scotland's hilly capital, Edinburgh.
Huma Qureshi being all goofy and touristy in California.
She writes, 'For all those asking... Found a boy in Cali.. I think it's meant to be forever.'
After wrapping up the shoot in Thailand, Hansika Motwani jets off to Krabi to unwind in style.
Shriya Pilgaonkar spends her summer holiday in Malaysia, channeling her inner forest gypsy.
Ishaan Khatter looks dapper on his London holiday.
Farzi actress Raashi Khanna went on a European holiday with bestie Vaani Kapoor last month.
They explored Paris, attended the Paris Fashion Week and then traveled to Amsterdam.
Surbhi Jyoti nails the street wear look on her Turkish holiday.