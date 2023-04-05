News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bollywood Goes On A Summer Holiday!

Bollywood Goes On A Summer Holiday!

By NAMRATA THAKKER
April 05, 2023 09:46 IST
When the temperatures start soaring, it's the perfect excuse for our celebs to go on a summer holiday.

Namrata Thakker looks at film folk enjoying their summer holidays at their favourite destinations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur goes on a bikini beach holiday to Sri Lanka.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor picks beautiful Alibaug across the bay.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh feels one with nature in Lonavala.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi goes on a biking trip to Lonavala.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone gets adventurous at the Houston Space Center.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Even as her new release Gaslight starts streaming on OTT, Sara Ali Khan takes off to Udaipur for a quick getaway.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan took an early holiday to South Africa with hubby Saif Ali Khan, and children Taimur and Jeh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Hassan/Instagram

Shruti Hassan goes solo tripping to Kodaikanal to make beautiful memories for herself... with herself.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia giving us beach wear goals as she holidays with her family in the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha, who will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Web series Heeramandi, is chilling in Scotland's hilly capital, Edinburgh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi being all goofy and touristy in California.

She writes, 'For all those asking... Found a boy in Cali.. I think it's meant to be forever.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

After wrapping up the shoot in Thailand, Hansika Motwani jets off to Krabi to unwind in style.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar spends her summer holiday in Malaysia, channeling her inner forest gypsy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

Ishaan Khatter looks dapper on his London holiday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashi Khanna/Instagram

Farzi actress Raashi Khanna went on a European holiday with bestie Vaani Kapoor last month.

They explored Paris, attended the Paris Fashion Week and then traveled to Amsterdam.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti nails the street wear look on her Turkish holiday.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
