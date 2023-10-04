Bhumi Wants To Thank You For...

Film and telly folk came to a special screening of the week's release, Thank You for Coming.

Directed by first-timer Karan Boolani and produced by his wife Rhea Kapoor and Ekta R Kapoor, the sex comedy stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi and Karan Kundrra.

Vaani Kapoor was among those who wrote about her struggling years before she became a star in a bid to promote Thank You For Coming.

'Giving multiple auditions some of them I made through and some failing even before I could make it to the room,' she writes. Read the whole post here.

Ananya Panday keeps it casual.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja arrives with husband Anand Ahuja, and cheers for...

Director Karan Boolani and his Producer wife Rhea Kapoor.

As if there aren't enough Tigers in the movies, Bhumi Pednekar wears one on her dress!

Bhumi's mum Sumitra Pednekar and sister Samiksha arrive to cheer for her.

The girl squad: Kusha Kapila, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi and Bhumi.

Jeetendra and Anil Kapoor give us some cool dance moves.

Sanya Malhotra arrives with...

...Her Dangal friend Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Dia Mirza and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao.

Alaya F.

Kartik Aaryan.

Richa Chadha's latest film Fukrey 3 is a hit!

Karan Kundrra with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash.

Shenaaz's Plus One is Guru Randhawa.

Tusshar Kapoor.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor with youngest daughter Khushi.

Boney's elder daughter, Anshula Kapoor.

Nephew Mohit Marwah, Rhea's first cousin, and wife Antara Motiwala.

Ankita Lokhande with husband Vicky Jain.

Aditya Seal with wife Anushka Ranjan and her sister Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi.

Arjun Bijlani.

Urvashi Dholakia.

Anita Hassanandani.

Sajid Khan and his sister Farah Khan.

The Dream team: (Standing) Sushant Divgikar, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Rhea Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and Karan Boolani. (Sitting) Gautmik, Pradhuman Singh, Jeetendra, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Karan Kundrra.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar