Why Vaani 'won't stop trying'

Producer Ekta Kapoor has begun an interesting campaign to promote her film, Thank You For Coming.

Ekta has Rakul Singh, Anil Kapoor, Oscar winner Guneet Monga talk about how #IHaveComeALongWay, sharing nuggets of information about their struggle and how they came into the industry.

Vaani Kapoor did not have any filmi connections and she made a successful career by going the hard way: 'Giving multiple auditions some of them I made through and some failing even before I could make it to the room.'

'Be it playing a role of small town girl or an urban flamboyant Parisian to essaying a role of a trans girl. From hanging upside down on a swing pole for hours to get one shot right, practicing 8 hours everyday to learn tango & hip hop to waiting patiently for years after debuting for that one good role,' Vaani writes.

'Behind all that I've succeeded in or terribly failed at, there is a shy, introverted & unexplainably socially awkward girl who keeps her head down and wants to work her hardest for her dreams.

'Learning from her failures (which are always for the world to see and have opinions on), multiple rejections, heartbreaks, sleepless nights & unfathomable anxiety, this girl won't stop trying.

'Relentlessly working, even harder and keep her optimism alive! Because that's all we've got in the end.. Ourselves and our beliefs!!'

'Knowing that failing only means one had the courage to TRY. Fear of failing, fear of trolling (which I've faced plenty), fear of criticism or rejection is nothing compared to fear of not having the courage to back myself.'

'So the little girl in me will always say it like a silent prayer "if not sooner than later, but in the end.. good things happen to good people" and "only those succeed who have the courage to believe."

'Here's to always showing up for yourself #thankyouforcoming @bhumipednekar'