Rediff.com  » Movies » Make Way For Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao!

Make Way For Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao!

By HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
October 04, 2023 12:10 IST
IMAGE: Ravi Teja with his leading ladies, Gayathri Bharadwaj and Nupur Sanon. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

This Dussehra will see Tiger Vs Tiger battle it out at the box office!

Oh, and Sanon Vs Sanon too!

Besides Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon's futuristic film Ganapath, Telugu superstar Ravi Teja's Pan-India film Tiger Nageswara Rao -- co-starring Nupur Sanon -- is also up for release on October 20.

But before that dhamaka at the box office, Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com bring back pictures and videos of the dhamaka in Mumbai, when Ravi Teja arrived with his team to promote his film.

 

 

IMAGE: Anupam Kher can't stop a giggle as his co-stars Nupur Sanon, Ravi Teja and Gayathri Bharadwaj watch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Unlike many of his south counterparts, Ravi Teja can speak Hindi well. So how come we haven't seen him in a Hindi film yet?

He gives his reasons in this video.

Interestingly, the film is a biopic of a 'celebrated thief' from the 1970s, on whom not much is known.

"He's a thief, but who will write about a thief? Since he used to rob, nothing much is documented about him. But we all know that he was behind some of the biggest robberies," Director Vamsee says, telling us what to expect.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Ravi Teja and Nupur Sanon share a quick word. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Nupur Sanon makes her movie debut with Tiger Nageswara Rao, and she tells us why she picked a south film over Bollywood.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Jisshu Sengupta, Director Vamsee, Ravi Teja, Anupam Kher, Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Just what makes Bollywood so different from the Telugu film industry, or even the Bengali film industry? Jisshu Sengupta answers honestly, "It's all about the money."

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Ravi Teja dances with Gayathri Bharadwaj and Nupur Sanon. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

IMAGE: And then some more! Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

