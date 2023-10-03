Fukrey 3 Is A Hit!

The film will comfortably enter the 100 Crore Club, and a fourth installment seems assured.

IMAGE: Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat and Manjot Singh in Fukrey 3.

Fukrey 3 joins the list of successful films at the box office.

It has already gathered Rs 55 crore* (Rs 550 million) in the first five days of release.

After arriving on Thursday, September 28, 2023, and bringing in Rs 8.82 crore (Rs 88.2 million), the film did see an expected dip on Friday with Rs 7.81 crore (Rs 78.1 million). But it has been on an upswing ever since then, making double digit scores on Saturday and Sunday. Monday's Gandhi Jayanti holiday has further helped its cause.

The film starring Pulkit Smarat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha will comfortably enter the 100 Crore Club (Rs 1 billion), and a fourth installment seems assured.

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in The Vaccine War.

The Vaccine War is trying to find its footing at the box office, and has collected around Rs 5 crore* (Rs 50 million) in the first five days. This is the trade estimate, as the official numbers are not yet out from the makers.

Director Vivek Agnihotri's last two films The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files had done very well on the basis of word-of-mouth. The former, in fact, had emerged as an all-time blockbuster last year.

Now, the Nana Patekar starrer is waiting for the word-of-mouth to kick in so that the collections continue to grow on weekdays as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.