The Toughest Thing For Rakul Was...

Producer Ekta Kapoor has launched an interesting campaign to promote her film, Thank You For Coming.

She has film folk talk about how #IHaveComeALongWay, sharing little nuggets of information about their struggle and how they, well, came into the industry.

The film's leading lady Bhumi Pednekar tags Rakul Singh, who shares her Bollywood journey.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

'Well I was just a young girl who dreamt of being on the big screen,' writes Rakul.

'With no knowledge about the industry I started this journey full of hope from modelling to miss india to films.

'A journey like any other in life filled with ups and downs, acceptance and rejections.

'Moving to Mumbai and living all by myself as a teenager was a tough call.. from standing in ques for auditions to multiple calls to casting agent/directors.

'From signing films and being replaced many times to finally have made a place in your hearts everything has been a beautiful learning experience.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

'The only thing I had was self belief, confidence and the fact that I would always work extra hard and keep a solid work ethic.

'So yes the crux is that dreams aren't easy, but when you decide to take the road less travelled, make it a point to celebrate every small win and keep working towards your larger goal and make it happen! Make it real, make it count and tell yourself that #ihavecomealongway

'None of this would have been possible without my family that's my anchor and the huge amount of love I have recieved from all of you.

'Congratulationsssss and gooodluck team #thankyouforcoming @rheakapoor @bhumipednekar'.