Athiya-Rahul's Wedding Album

After getting married at her father's picturesque farmhouse in Khandala on January 21, Athiya Shetty posted some lovely pictures on social media.

She made such a pretty bride that K L Rahul couldn't keep his eyes off her.

A look at pictures from their pre-wedding rituals of the muhurtham ceremony, the mehendi and the haldi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

The muhurtham ceremony marks the commencement of the wedding.

Athiya's bestie Krishna Shroff, second from left, stays by her side.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Mum Mana Shetty performs the ritual.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya and Rahul decided to marry after dating for four years.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Ami Patel, who styled Athiya's look for the ceremony, explains her outfit: 'Athiya goes completely traditional for her first ever sari for the muhurtham ceremony.

'A plain gold handwoven tissue kanchivaram with a fuchcia pink blocked pallu from @madhurya_creations a heritage revival boutique that supports the education of underprivileged children in 1096 @artoflivingfreeschools actoss india.

'@jadaujewellerybyfalgunimehta and her traditional South Indian choker and the ghuttapusal necklace completed the look beautifully.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya and KL Rahul have a good laugh at the haldi ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Describing Athiya and Rahul's haldi outfits, Ami writes, 'The magic of Vintage Ritu Kumar @athiyashetty chose to wear this gorgeous ivory cotton and intricate handmade gold gota work anarkali and gharara skirt from @ri_ritukumar.

'This recreation of vintage RK in that old chai dipped cotton fabric and the antique gold work that took 2000 hours to embroider was just the perfect mix of comfort and luxury for Athiya’s Haldi look.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya applies haldi on her brother, Ahan Shetty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Anika Dhawan, who decorated the venue for haldi ceremony, writes, 'When I met Athiya, I knew instinctively that this wedding was going to be special. Our aesthetics matched perfectly, there was balance, honesty and trust.

'We knew how to feed off each other to create and build. Every layer of the decor was detailed and I cant tell you how much FUN we had. The storyline for each day was different yet the foundation of our design stayed intact.

'The haldi was a blooming marigold garden with layers from floor to ceiling. We detailed every tiny corner. It was intimate and beautiful. The sun was shining, marigolds were dancing and there were two families celebrating love!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

The mehendi ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Proud father Suniel Shetty joins his daughter on the dance floor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

The bride, and her besties.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya and Rahul take over the dance floor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

For the mehendi ceremony, Athiya wears a custom made outfit from Anjul Bhandari's shelves.

Bhandari writes, 'Love and only love for our gorgeous Bride @athiyashetty. She wears a custom made 24 kali Chikankari lehenga set for her मेहन्दी.

'A pure georgette lehenga which is embellished all over with baby pearls and sequins.. this piece was encrusted with over 39,000 Swarovski crystals. Thank you for choosing to wear a handwoven heirloom piece.'