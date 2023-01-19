Athiya Will Make A Phenomenal Bride! Here's The Proof

B-Town lovely Athiya Shetty will waltz down the aisle in a couple of days.

What's she going to wear when she and cricketer K L Rahul exchange garlands at her parents Mana and Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse, about 80 km from Mumbai, on January 23?

When she is not getting married, Athiya prefers oversized silhouettes, baggy tracks and PJs (please click here to check out her lazy bedroom style).

How will she up the ante while saying 'I do'.

Given her loyalty for all things comfy and for polished neutral tones, we wonder if she'll side-step bridal traditions and opt for an Instagram-breaking extravaganza in contemporary hues?

Or maybe she will astonish us by choosing a scene-stealer in pandit-appropriate red, maroon or burgundy, with bahut sarein diamonds to match?

It can't be something she pulls out of her wardrobe, although she could rehash Mama Mana's wedding sari, choosing not to overthink the wedding trousseau.

There isn't a doubt -- she will be an abs fatku bride. How do we know? Just look back at the umpteen times she's left us open-mouthed with her bridal-scale razzle-dazzle.

IMAGE: White wedding, Athiya? Crystals. Beads. 3D lace work flowers. Sequins. Pearls. An ek dum chakaachaundha dulhan moment in a hand-embroidered Manish Malhotra outfit.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

IMAGE: Apologies to shaadi red... While black and white is not for faint-hearted brides, it's stagey and marvellous.

Imagine Athiya hitting the dance floor at the wedding festivities in this moody Abraham and Thakore sari.

IMAGE: With gold, we are slowing moving to more shaadi-layak rang.

Athiya in a sumptuous anarkali-style cape cultivates the elegance of a maximalist queen. Good stuff, Your Styleness.

IMAGE: Chatoyant means the play of changeable colours: In the elegant colour game happening here, royal blue shimmers and then fades out to a delicate amethyst. While teal green benevolently plays referee.

Iridescence fit for a bride?

IMAGE: Glory be! She doesn't need colour, or any play of it, to sauce up her bridal wardrobe.

We can't diagnose the shade here. Old rose? Mystic pink?

Whatever the hue, Athiya's vintage vibe Falguni Shane Peacock gown has enduring appeal that Kannanur Lokesh Rahul will remember for the rest of his days, along with the February 2022 second India-West Indies ODI when he marked another milestone, 6,000 runs in international cricket.

IMAGE: Athiya outshines the bride in this frame in a joyful fuschia.

It's a total Athiya shade that might be ideal for her vivaah.

IMAGE: A long princess-like gold train that starts as a wrap around her shoulders. Wah. Just the ensemble, courtesy New York Designer Bibhu Mohapatra, to walk around the sacred fire with her gallant batter.