News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » How The Athiya-Rahul Romance Began

How The Athiya-Rahul Romance Began

By NAMRATA THAKKER
January 18, 2023 15:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul are all set to marry on January 23, which is why the cricketer has dropped out of the series against New Zealand.

While there's been no official confirmation from either actor or batter, Rahul's home is being decorated with lights, reportedly in anticipation of the three-day affair, starting from January 21.

Before Athiya and Rahul tie the knot, Namrata Thakker finds out how they fell in love.

 

Whispers about Athiya dating Rahul started in 2019, but no one caught on until Designer Vikram Phadnis subtly confirmed their relationship status on Instagram by teasing Athiya with the handsome cricketer.

 

Athiya and Rahul were reportedly set up by a common friend and the two instantly got along.

 

A&R have been dating since February 2019, but it was only in December that Rahul posted a picture of them together for the first time on his Instagram feed.

The couple had zoomed off to Thailand to bring in the New Year.

 

In June 2021, fans found Ms Shetty in the UK along with Rahul while he was playing for India on the England tour.

 

In November 2021, KL made their relationship Insta-official by posting an adorable picture and wishing his ladylove a happy birthday.

 

In December 2021, Athiya and Rahul made their first public appearance together at the screening of Tadap, the film where Athiya's brother Ahan made his movie debut.

The couple arrived holding hands and posed for the media.

 

In March 2022, Rahul opened up about his father-in-law Suniel Shetty on Breakfast With Champions.

He revealed the veteran actor is borderline obsessed with cricket and they sometimes have arguments and disagreements while talking about the game.

 

Amidst all the wedding rumours, Athiya and Rahul jetted off to Dubai in December and brought in 2023 together.

 

Since bride and groom hail from the great state of Karnataka, the wedding will be as per South Indian traditions and will take place at Mana and Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

 

It will be an intimate affair, and only close friends and family will attend.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram and K L Rahul/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
How The Kiara-Sidharth Love Story Began
How The Kiara-Sidharth Love Story Began
How Ranbir and Alia Fell in Love
How Ranbir and Alia Fell in Love
How Bipasha and Karan fell in love
How Bipasha and Karan fell in love
OYO to refile updated draft IPO papers by mid February
OYO to refile updated draft IPO papers by mid February
Tripura votes on Feb 16, Meghalaya, Nagaland on 27th
Tripura votes on Feb 16, Meghalaya, Nagaland on 27th
Maharashtra signs MoUs worth Rs 1.37 lakh cr in Davos
Maharashtra signs MoUs worth Rs 1.37 lakh cr in Davos
Sprinter Dutee Chand suspended after testing positive
Sprinter Dutee Chand suspended after testing positive

More like this

Katrina-Vicky's Love Story: How It Began

Katrina-Vicky's Love Story: How It Began

The Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha Love Story

The Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha Love Story

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances