How The Athiya-Rahul Romance Began

Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul are all set to marry on January 23, which is why the cricketer has dropped out of the series against New Zealand.

While there's been no official confirmation from either actor or batter, Rahul's home is being decorated with lights, reportedly in anticipation of the three-day affair, starting from January 21.

Before Athiya and Rahul tie the knot, Namrata Thakker finds out how they fell in love.

Whispers about Athiya dating Rahul started in 2019, but no one caught on until Designer Vikram Phadnis subtly confirmed their relationship status on Instagram by teasing Athiya with the handsome cricketer.

Athiya and Rahul were reportedly set up by a common friend and the two instantly got along.

A&R have been dating since February 2019, but it was only in December that Rahul posted a picture of them together for the first time on his Instagram feed.

The couple had zoomed off to Thailand to bring in the New Year.

In June 2021, fans found Ms Shetty in the UK along with Rahul while he was playing for India on the England tour.

In November 2021, KL made their relationship Insta-official by posting an adorable picture and wishing his ladylove a happy birthday.

In December 2021, Athiya and Rahul made their first public appearance together at the screening of Tadap, the film where Athiya's brother Ahan made his movie debut.

The couple arrived holding hands and posed for the media.

In March 2022, Rahul opened up about his father-in-law Suniel Shetty on Breakfast With Champions.

He revealed the veteran actor is borderline obsessed with cricket and they sometimes have arguments and disagreements while talking about the game.

Amidst all the wedding rumours, Athiya and Rahul jetted off to Dubai in December and brought in 2023 together.

Since bride and groom hail from the great state of Karnataka, the wedding will be as per South Indian traditions and will take place at Mana and Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

It will be an intimate affair, and only close friends and family will attend.