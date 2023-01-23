News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PICS: KL Rahul-Athiya hitched!

PICS: KL Rahul-Athiya hitched!

By Rediff Cricket
January 23, 2023 21:14 IST
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty perform the 'pheras' at their wedding ceremony

IMAGE: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty perform the 'pheras' at their wedding ceremony in Mumbai on Monday. Photographs: Kind courtesy, KL Rahul/Instagram

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty got married in an intimate ceremony on Monday.

 

The duo tied the knot among close family and friends, at Athiya's actor father Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty  

“In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness,” the couple wrote on Instagram while tagging pics from the ceremony.

The bride looked stunning in a pink lehenga, while the groom looked dapper in a beige sherwani.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

Rediff Cricket
