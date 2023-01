Photograph: Kind courtesy K L Rahul/Instagram

Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul made their first appearance as a married couple after they tied the knot on Monday.

The couple, who wed at Athiya's parents Mana and Suniel Shetty's farmhouse, Jahaan in Khandala, posed for photographers outside the bungalow.

The bride looked stunning in a pink lehenga while the groom looked dapper in a beige sherwani.