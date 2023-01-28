News
Athiya-Rahul's Fun-Filled Haldi Ceremony

Athiya-Rahul's Fun-Filled Haldi Ceremony

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 28, 2023 18:14 IST


K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty posted pictures of their fun-filled haldi ceremony last week.

The couple tied the knot among close family and friends at Athiya's parents Mana and Suniel Shetty's farmhouse Jahaan in Khandala on January 23, 2023.

'Sukh,' a happy Rahul captioned the Instagram post in Hindi.

IMAGE: Athiya and Rahul have eyes only for each other during the haldi ceremony. Photograph: K L Rahul/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rahul enjoys getting smeared with haldi. Photograph: KL Rahul/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Dr K N Lokesh applies haldi to his son. Photograph: KL Rahul/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Athiya and Rahul. Photograph: KL Rahul/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rahul having fun at the haldi party. Photograph: KL Rahul/Instagram
 
REDIFF CRICKET
