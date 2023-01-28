Athiya-Rahul's Fun-Filled Haldi Ceremony

K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty posted pictures of their fun-filled haldi ceremony last week.

The couple tied the knot among close family and friends at Athiya's parents Mana and Suniel Shetty's farmhouse Jahaan in Khandala on January 23, 2023.

'Sukh,' a happy Rahul captioned the Instagram post in Hindi.

IMAGE: Athiya and Rahul have eyes only for each other during the haldi ceremony. Photograph: K L Rahul/Instagram

IMAGE: Rahul enjoys getting smeared with haldi. Photograph: KL Rahul/Instagram

IMAGE: Dr K N Lokesh applies haldi to his son. Photograph: KL Rahul/Instagram

IMAGE: Athiya and Rahul. Photograph: KL Rahul/Instagram